UFC’s First Heavyweight Champ Makes Bold 4-Word Prophecy on Alex Pereira Amidst Rematch Talks With Magomed Ankalaev

The Alex Pereira world tour has made its way to Tokyo, Japan, for the Rizen Grand Prix 2025. The former UFC light heavyweight champion is not letting go of his jet-setting ways despite warnings from the likes of Daniel Cormier in the past.

However, his record at the 205 lbs division seems to instill the belief that the former light heavyweight champion will once again return to his glory days.

At least that’s what UFC Hall of Famer and the promotion’s first heavyweight champion Mark Coleman believes. While in Tokyo, Pereira ran into Coleman, and as the two clicked a picture, Coleman prophesied welcome news for the Brazilian.

Pereira is expected to fight Magomed Ankalaev in a light heavyweight title rematch later this year, most likely in August. And while some analysts have maintained that the Brazilian hasn’t done enough in their first fight to show he could change his fortunes in the rematch, Coleman asserts otherwise.

Following the event, Coleman posted a story on his Instagram page and said, “Will be king again @alexpoatanpereira”.

“Alex Pereira Will Be King Again” – UFC HOF Coleman pic.twitter.com/4vLgf7Mtfs — Ye (@india_adesanya) May 6, 2025

Interestingly, Ankalaev has since teased Pereira on social media on more than a few occasions, even suggesting that the Brazilian was done with fighting for good.

“Alex Pereira, do you still like FIGHTING? I have a feeling you are done”, Ankalaev curiously asked on Twitter.

However, unbothered, Pereira has continued to live his life, making the best out of his stardom and experiencing new cultures while he’s at it.

Pereira tries his hand at Sumo wrestling

It turns out his friendship with Sean Strickland has rubbed off on Pereira more than one would have imagined. The former UFC champ was planning a trip to Japan in 2024, along with his girlfriend, and spoke about how he wanted to try his hand at sumo wrestling.

Although he didn’t get to fulfill his wish, his good friend Pereira got to do it on his trip to the Land of the Rising Sun. In what seemed to be a shoot sponsored by Stake, the Brazilian was in a Sumo wrestling gym surrounded by exceptional athletes, all donning their traditional Mawashi.

‘Poatan’ then stepped into the mud arena with a sumo and bent down in a deep squat position, the starting position in sumo wrestling matches.

The man who knocked out vicious MMA fighters in two different weight classes and conquered both weight classes within a span of 4 years, however, couldn’t hold his own against the 300+lbs sumo.

Alex Pereira going 1 on 1 with a sumo wrestler in Japan (: @AlexPereiraUFC) pic.twitter.com/2ePjyioCbk — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) May 3, 2025

Fans caught a rare glimpse of Pereira smiling as he moved away from his opponent in the last second. Many in the comments section were disappointed that they did not get to see the Brazilian give it his best shot.

But it was probably for the best that he didn’t get into it, seeing as he may still be recovering from a broken hand, which he is said to have fought with when he took on Ankalaev.

‘Poatan’ will want to be in good shape to take on the Russian again.