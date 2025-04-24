‘You Are Done, Alex Pereira’: Magomedov Ankalaev Pulls Retirement Jibe at ‘Poatan’ as Rematch Remains Uncertain

It’s been over a month since Magomed Ankalaev dethroned Alex Pereira as the light heavyweight champion with a unanimous decision at UFC 313. And now amid radio silence from the Brazilian’s camp, Ankalaev is pushing matters further, asking if the former champion is still up for that rematch he had asked for.

Despite the 5-round encounter at UFC 313, the incumbent’s image as a one-man wrecking ball took a massive hit, courtesy of his own hesitation to push for violence.

It also didn’t help that the former champion made excuses for his loss, claiming that the Dagestani had stalled by holding him in clinch throughout the fight- a blatant lie that was easily called out by fans and analysts alike. Statistics like only 11 shots to the head in 25 minutes speak for themselves as well.

In light of this, the Brazilian has been on a bit of a PR tour, doing charity at grocery stores. And when he’s not been blatantly at it, ‘Poatan’ has been busy ‘recharging his warrior spirit’ in his native Brazil with the Pataxo tribe. In light of this, Ankalaev wants to know if he was still up for a scrap or if it was all going to be a choreographed gimmick from this point on.

“Alex Pereira, do you still like FIGHTING? I have a feeling you are done”, Ankalaev curiously asked on Twitter.

Ankalaev’s beef with Pereira is nothing new. The champion had spent the better part of 2024 being the #1 contender for the 205 lbs title, while Pereira had cruised on from one short-notice opponent to another without giving him the time of day.

However, this feud has somehow gotten uglier after the conclusion of their fight.

Ankalaev happy to close Pereira chapter

Days after UFC 313, Pereira revealed that he went through the fight with a hand injury, to add to the rumors of a norovirus infection started by Joe Rogan. In fact, during an appearance on Ariel Helwani’s show, the Brazilian even claimed to have wanted to withdraw from the fight.

‘Big Ank’ had responded to these stories by claiming that no fighter has ever made it to the octagon at 100%. He had also issued a notice to the Brazilian, saying, “I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next it doesn’t matter.”

Joe Rogan mentioned his team said that Alex fought with a broken hand and Norovirus, when fighters step in the cage nobody is 100%. I was offered a rematch with him in August and I said yes, but if he is not ready I will fight whoever is next it doesn’t matter. — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 25, 2025

However, this is unlikely to be the case, especially with the former champion claiming he was returning to training soon.

Pereira repeating UFC 313 mistake

Weeks before the UFC 313 fight, UFC analysts Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier had commented on the Brazilian’s traveling schedule to criticize his lack of commitment to fighting.

At the time, Pereira had brushed them off, claiming even though he was hanging out with Drake, he had kept up with his training.

While it cannot be said for certain if that was actually the case, the abysmal performance against Ankalaev provides testament to the otherwise.

Sonnen had in fact responded to given excuses for the loss and claimed that there was nothing within that first fight, “whether illness, injury, or a combination of both, there was nothing about that first fight that would lead a reasonable analyst to believe you’re going to have a different outcome in the second fight”.

It seems that criticism still hasn’t sunk on. The Brazilian is still current with his jet-setting ways. On his way to Japan, with his trainer Plinio Cruz, Pereira has, however, assured his fans that he had not forgotten about MMA.

“Soon returning to training, tomorrow I’ll travel, but I’ll already be training, chama”, he posted on Instagram.

It will be interesting to see if he keeps his word this time around.