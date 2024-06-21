Khabib Nurmagomedov Endorses Ikram Aliskerov as Future UFC Sensation Ahead of Robert Whittaker Fight

The stage is set for the ultimate showdown as the UFC extravaganza reaches Saudi Arabia in with Robert Whittaker and Ikram Aliskerov headlining main event. While ‘The Reaper’ is looking to inch closer to a title shot, former undefeated champ, Khabib Nurmagomedov rests his hopes on his countryman, Ikram Aliskerov as UFC’s ‘future’.

Advocating the Russian MW’s skills, Nurmagomedov had high praises for Aliskerov, even placing his bets on him to say that that he is the future.

Leading up to the fight, ‘The Eagle’ shared his thoughts on his YouTube channel where he said,

“He is one of those fighters who shows himself in the gym as well as he does in the cage in a fight. When Ikram steps into the octagon it feels like he uses 200% of his capabilities. That’s the impression I get, I’ve known him since childhood, I think Ikram is a future star.”

Now with the promotion offering him the real deal, pitting him against the #3 ranked middleweight in the world, it seems like they are paying attention to the undefeated Dagestani’s words.

Aiskerov was even scheduled to fight former middleweight title contender Paulo ‘The Eraser’ Costa as Khabib says in the video.

Nurmagomedov, who has known Alikskerov since childhood truly believes in his skills, has claimed that the latter was a future UFC star.

In fact, after agreeing to the fight on just nine days’ notice, Ikram quickly reached out to Khabib where ‘The Eagle’ advised him to make use of the opportunity and gave him some strategies to counter Whittaker’s lightning strikes.

Ikram Aliskerov gets real about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s advice

Retiring from the sport undefeated with the LW gold, Nurmagomedov commands a lot of respect and so whenever a Dagestani fighter gears up, it is the former LW champ whom they reach out to.

Recently, Ikram revealed that he also sought ‘The Eagle’s’ guidance just after signing up for the Whittaker fight.

🦅 Khabib gave Ikram Aliskerov some advice for his fight with Robert Whittaker: “Pay attention because he’s a striker. Be attentive, and everything will work out.” 💡 🎥 YT / @RedCorner_MMA #UFC #MMA 🔹 pic.twitter.com/TTeE0BPlmF — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 19, 2024

Though he did not reveal the exact game plan they worked out for the former middleweight champion, Ikram being discreet about his strategy, he shared Khabib’s advice – to be attentive given that Whittaker is a fearsome striker who is planning to take his head off.

Sound advice that, but if Aliskerov manages an upset, this will just be another division the Dagestanis will look to conquer next!