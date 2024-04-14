Kayla Harrison’s Gender Questioned by Fans After Impressive Debut Against Holly Holm at UFC 300

Kayla Harrison’s UFC debut was quite spectacular. She squared off against one of the female greats, Holly Holm, at UFC 300. Although people expected the fight to be a close affair, it eventually turned out to be one-sided from the get-go. After dominating the UFC veteran on the ground, ‘Doug’ earned a victory by submission in the second round itself.

While fans were undoubtedly surprised at Harrison’s easy victory, what followed thereafter was quite unexpected. Witnessing the performance, some popular UFC personalities and fans raised questions about the fighter’s gender. Certain fans even insisted that she is transgender based on her impressive performance and appearance.

One fan claimed that Harrison is not a biological woman but a transgender and subsequently should face the right opponents. He said, “Kayla Harrison is a Trans Female and should fight Angel Reese.”

Meanwhile, another fan tried to convince others that Harrison is indeed transgender and even went by a male name not too long ago, saying, “Can someone please convince one of those anti-woke Twitter accounts that Kayla Harrison is trans and her name used to be Kyle Harrison.”

Quite surprisingly, very few credited Harrison with the eviction and instead believed she had an advantage, as one fan wrote, “Kayla Harrison is either on roids or a trans but maybe both.”

Even UFC fighter, Al Quinta made fun of Harrison by reiterating the joke made by Joe Rogan in the commentary booth, saying, “Joe just said she looks like Vitor Belfort.” Likewise, another fan could not help himself but tease the UFC fighter just like the rest as he said, “What an important fight in UFC history!! Kayla Harrison representing trans fighters all over the world!!”

Such comments just go to show the scrutiny and trolling any fighter might be subject to when in the UFC. However, a fighter of Kayla Harrison’s stature will not be affected by such trolling, especially when she believes she is here to stay.

Kayla Harrison on her UFC career

Harrison made her UFC debut under a lot of pressure. However, instead of being intimidated by it, ‘Doug’ talked about how she wanted to make it big in the UFC. Ahead of the fight, Harrison unveiled her desire to become the champion, and according to MMA Fighting, said,

“Of course everyone wants to be a star. The goal is not to be a star. The goal is to be UFC champion and be so f****** good, you can’t ignore me, and then to use this platform to change the world how I want to.

Given her recent performance, Kayla Harrison surely has it in her to become the next star of the sport. However, it is now up to her to grab the opportunity and take full advantage of it.