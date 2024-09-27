Tyron Woodley’s Alleged Cousin Accuses Jake Paul to Paying Ex-UFC Star to Take a KO

Julian Woodley, a man who has claimed to be former UF champion Tyrone Woodley’s cousin has boldly claimed that the latter’s boxing bout with YouTuber-turned boxer Jake Paul had been fixed!

Leading up to Paul’s fight against the legendary Mike Tyson, Julian has claimed that his cousin, Tyron was asked to take a dive against the up and coming boxer. And although, it is still to be officially verified, it is important to note that allegations of this nature in the mixed martial arts community are rather poorly investigated.

A popular MMA page shared the short clip on social media and within a few minutes, the video blew up, garnering all sorts of attention.

In the clip, an interviewer was meeting random fans on the street when he bumped into Woodley’s supposed cousin. When asked about his take on Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson, he simply said,

“If it’s paid off, Jake Paul, if not, Mike Tyson’s going to knock him out. Tyron Woodley is my literal f**king cousin, my name is Julian Woodley so I know for a fact that that motherf**ker got paid to take the fall.”

The younger Paul brother had fought the former welterweight king twice in 2021 on two separate PPV cards, defeating him via decision in the first and via sixth-round walk-off KO in the second. This was instrumental in Paul’s rise to a point where he could challenge anyone and still look like a legit boxer.

On the other hand, Woodley hasn’t competed ever since this loss. That said, he has revealed that he hasn’t been short on offers to put the gloves on again.

‘T-Wood’ on boxing Floyd Mayweather, Eddie Hall and more

The former UFC welterweight king was the guy fans had banked their money on to crush Jake Paul and expose him. Unfortunately, that went down in flames after Paul registered a close decision win over Woodley. People assumed it was a fluke and thus began the countdown for their high profile rematch.

The two met for a rematch a couple of months later and this time, Paul handed Woodley a vicious beatdown, laying him out with a clubbing right hand.

This effectively also ended Woodley’s UFC career and people assumed that that the Paul KO had closed the curtains on his boxing aspirations as well.

However, following his departure from the UFC in 2021, Woodley has been linked with a number of high-profile bouts including ones against Floyd Mayweather, KSI, and strongman Eddie Hall but none of them have ever materialized.

Recently, during an appearance on The Overdogs podcast, he explained why planned contests with these behemoths never worked out.

“I had some guy’s b**** out. I was supposed to fight Floyd in June. It was never supposed to be [John] Gotti [III]. That fight was me originally. I was supposed to fight KSI in January last year. He flaked out and took Dillon Danis.”

During the same conversation, ‘T-Wood’ also revealed that he was offered to fight strongman/powerlifter Eddie Hall in Ireland in a short-notice MMA fight. He simply declined the offer, reasoning that he is not into such short-notice fights, especially in the pretense of hyping somebody else up.