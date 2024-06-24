‘Massive Fan’ Michael Bisping Lauds Sharaputdin Magomedov’s Striking, Agrees for a Future Collaboration

Former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping is singing the praises of Russian striker Sharaputdin Magomedov after his incredible performance on Saturday. UFC’s maiden event in Saudi had all the bells and whistles for a blockbuster event and the Russian did his part, delivering the hype with a round 3 stoppage.

Reflecting on the former’s kickboxing game, the UFC commentator lauded his performance against Antonio Trocoli, and said that his grappling was getting better to compliment his insane striking prowess. ‘The Count’ further said that he was a big fan of the ‘Bullet’ and was looking forward to meeting him some day on his Believe You Me podcast.

“Shara ‘Bullet’ congratulations brothers, he is absolutely incredible… tonight as always the striking was fantastic and his grappling is getting better you know, the takedown defense improved from the last time against Bruno Silva, he was harder to takedown tonight but he’s a work in progress. It’s only his second UFC fight and he lived up to the hype, he got the job done and I’m a massive massive fan, can’t wait to meet him one day.”

Deeming his kickboxing game the “slickest” after Magomedov chopped down the Brazilian, Bisping felt elated to see Dagestani extend his winning streak and pick his second win in UFC.

The Brit also acknowledged the elephant in the room that both Sharaputdin and he can see, clearly, with their two eyes, combined!

“Oh, come on buddy, let’s make it happen… We take eyeballs out and we talk about things.”

Meanwhile, following his win, the Russian was called out by the undefeated American sensation, Bo Nickal.

Bo Nickal calls out Sharaputdin Magomedov after UFC Saudi Arabia

Now, Shara ‘Bullet’s’ performance at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh wasn’t what most expected it to be. While his crazy fans anticipated him to run through the Brazilian, Trocoli gave him a tough fight, standing in the middle and taking the punishment.

Though, the Brazilian never really got Magomedov to the ground, controlling him on the mat, a cheeky cage grab by the Russian got the community’s attention and some might have even noticed a chink in his armor. And by some, we mean, Bo Nickal.

Give me bullet — Bo Nickal (@NoBickal) June 22, 2024

As it turns out, Magomedov, despite improving on his wrestling and takedown defense, still isn’t at the level as some of his more famous Russian colleagues.

This has gotten the attention of undefeated surging prospect, Bo Nickal, who has issued a callout following the Russian’s round 3 stoppage. In all fairness, this would be a spectacular matchup – two undefeated fighters going against each other, a flashy striker against a renowned NCAA wrestler. Classic!