UFC 316: Start Time Of  Merab Dvalishvili Vs. Sean O’Malley In 20 Countries+ Including USA, Georgia, And More

Time moves fast in the UFC. It seemed like only yesterday that fans saw Jack Della Maddalena having his arm raised at the end of UFC 315’s main event.

But now, attention turns to the sixth PPV event of the year. The title fight between former bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley and the current champion, Merab Dvalishvili, promises to provide fireworks.

In his last fight, Merab defended his title for the first time against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 in January. As for O’Malley, this will be an opportunity for redemption.

O’Malley hasn’t fought since Merab dominated him at UFC 306 last September, pinching his bantamweight title in the process.

In the long nine months since that chastening loss, ‘Suga’ has hit reset on his lifestyle, retreating from social media fame in a bid to focus more closely on his upcoming bout.

O’Malley has been strengthening his mental resolve at the MMA Lab in Arizona, being put through his paces at fight camp by his long-time coach and podcast co-host, Tim Welch.

While O’Malley has clearly been rocked by his title loss, his overall form heading into the fight remains very impressive. The Merab loss broke an undefeated streak heading all the way back to UFC 252 in 2020, where he lost to bantamweight #7 Marlon Vera.

Merab’s streak, on the other hand, is unparalleled in the division. His 11-match winning run, stretching back to 2018, is the longest bantamweight division win streak in UFC history.

He can also count a number of former UFC champions among that streak, including Henry Cejudo, José Aldo, and Petr Yan – as well as his opponent, O’Malley.

Pitting the composure and pace control of O’Malley against Merab’s supreme takedowns and unmatched endurance, it’s sure to be an extremely tactical bout between the two bantamweights.

So whether you’re flying the flag stateside for ‘Suga’ or bringing the house down in Georgia, it’s time to set those alarms wherever you’re watching from.

Start times



USA (Eastern Time)

• Early Prelims: June 7, 6:00 PM

• Prelims: June 7, 8:00 PM

• Main Card: June 7, 10:00 PM

• Main Event: June 8, 12:30 AM

USA (Pacific Time)

• Early Prelims: June 7, 3:00 PM

• Prelims: June 7, 5:00 PM

• Main Card: June 7, 7:00 PM

• Main Event: June 7, 9:30 PM

Canada (Eastern Time)

• Early Prelims: June 7, 6:00 PM

• Prelims: June 7, 8:00 PM

• Main Card: June 7, 10:00 PM

• Main Event: June 8, 12:30 AM

Mexico (Central Time)

• Early Prelims: June 7, 5:00 PM

• Prelims: June 7, 7:00 PM

• Main Card: June 7, 9:00 PM

• Main Event: June 7, 11:30 PM

Brazil

• Early Prelims: June 7, 7:00 PM

• Prelims: June 7, 9:00 PM

• Main Card: June 7, 11:00 PM

• Main Event: June 8, 1:30 AM

Argentina

• Early Prelims: June 7, 7:00 PM

• Prelims: June 7, 9:00 PM

• Main Card: June 7, 11:00 PM

• Main Event: June 8, 1:30 AM

UK

• Early Prelims: June 7, 11:00 PM

• Prelims: June 8, 1:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 3:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 5:30 AM

Ireland

• Early Prelims: June 7, 11:00 PM

• Prelims: June 8, 1:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 3:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 5:30 AM

Spain, Italy, France (Central European Summer Time)

• Early Prelims: June 8, 12:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 2:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 4:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 6:30 AM

Georgia

• Early Prelims: June 8, 2:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 4:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 6:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 8:30 AM

Russia (Moscow Time)

• Early Prelims: June 8, 1:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 3:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 5:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 7:30 AM

China

• Early Prelims: June 8, 6:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 8:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 10:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 12:30 PM

Japan

• Early Prelims: June 8, 7:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 9:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 11:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 1:30 PM

India

• Early Prelims: June 8, 3:30 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 5:30 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 7:30 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 11:00 AM

UAE (Dubai Time)

• Early Prelims: June 8, 5:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 7:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 9:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 11:30 AM

Saudi Arabia

• Early Prelims: June 8, 4:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 6:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 8:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 10:30 AM

South Africa

• Early Prelims: June 8, 1:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 3:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 5:00 AM

• Main Event: June 8, 7:30 AM

Australia (AEST – Sydney)

• Early Prelims: June 8, 9:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 11:00 AM

• Main Card: June 8, 1:00 PM

• Main Event: June 8, 3:30 PM

New Zealand (NZST)

• Early Prelims: June 8, 11:00 AM

• Prelims: June 8, 1:00 PM

• Main Card: June 8, 3:00 PM

• Main Event: June 8, 5:30 PM

Please note that the start times for the main event mentioned are estimates and not the exact time the main event will take place.

Streaming details

The main card kicks off at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, streaming exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the U.S. Prelims start earlier at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ESPN, ESPN+, and Disney+, with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on ESPN+ and Disney+. To catch every punch and takedown, make sure your ESPN+ subscription is active, and head over to the ESPN+ app or website to purchase the PPV.

UFC 316 Fight Card

Main Card



Bantamweight Title Bout: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley



Women’s Bantamweight Title Bout: Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison



Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer



Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix

Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque vs. Kevin Holland

Preliminaries

Flyweight Bout: Bruno Silva vs. Joshua Van

Light Heavyweight Bout: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Heavyweight Bout: Serghei Spivac vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Early Prelims



Women’s Flyweight Bout: Ariane da Silva vs. Wang Cong

Featherweight Bout: Jeka Saragih vs. Joo Sang Yoo

Lightweight Bout: Quillan Salkilld vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Lightweight Bout: MarQuel Mederos vs. Mark Choinski