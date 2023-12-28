WATCH: Mark Wahlberg Channels His Inner Bruce Buffer as He Spreads the Holiday Cheers

Bruce Buffer has been the iconic voice of the octagon for close to two decades now. Buffer’s voice and introductions are something that people often try to imitate. The most recent example of the same being hollywood star, Mark Wahlberg.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to thank Bruce Buffer for his gift. Buffer sent the hollywood star a few bottles of his award winning bourbon Puncher’s chance. Wahlberg imitated Buffer’s announcement style while announcing the product. He then went on to thank Buffer for his gift and wished him happy holidays as well. In response to the same, Buffer shared the view with a caption that said,

“Thank you @MarkWahlberg!Great to see you’re enjoying my @PunchersChanceBourbon Big Cheers & Happy New Years Champ #ItsBourbonTime.”

Buffer launched Punchers chance in 2020 as one of his many endeavours outside of announcing for the UFC. According to the website the term name was chosen keeping in mind the deep roots of both Bruce Buffer and his brother in combat sports. The term “Puncher’s Chance” is a boxing allusion, meaning that nearly everyone can land a knockout blow, regardless of the circumstances, especially if they do so with flawless balance.

Buffer is one of the many celebrities that have launched their own line of alcohol brands. Dana White is also involved with an alcohol brand. Despite multiple ventures outside the UFC, Buffer remains a key figure in the company. Let’s take a closer look at Buffer’s history with the UFC.

Bruce Buffer; a voice that can never be replaced

Buffer, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on May 21, 1957, has grown to become a legendary personality in mixed martial arts (MMA), well-known for his forceful and exciting match introductions. His famous slogan, “It’s time!”, lights up UFC events and announces the beginning of highly competitive matches. Unbeknownst to many, Bruce is the younger brother of boxing announcer Michael Buffer whose famous slogan is ‘Let’s get ready to rumble’.

Buffer has made appearances in a number of video games, TV series, and motion pictures, expanding his popularity outside of the octagon. His love of martial arts and his captivating personality have made him a cherished and essential part of the UFC experience, greatly adding to the excitement and experience of fans following the sport.