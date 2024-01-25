Max Holloway Eyes Historic Double Title Bid – Featherweight and Lightweight – Post UFC 300

The UFC world has been talking a lot about the recently announced ‘BMF’ title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, scheduled for UFC 300. But the noted ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto, presented a different question before Holloway in a recent interview. ‘Blessed’ will be fighting ‘The Highlight’ at UFC 300 as a lightweight. This is why Okamoto wanted to know if Holloway had plans for more fights as a lightweight. The Hawaiian shockingly revealed that he would love to compete in both divisions simultaneously, as well.

Holloway is known for his ‘come what may’ attitude among UFC fans. The 32-year-old has accepted almost every rival the UFC has put before him. Fans might take his recent interview as another example of his nonchalant attitude when it comes to fighting. Answering Okamoto’s question, ‘Blessed’ implied that he was willing to take up every option that he had.

He also mentioned that the UFC featherweight gold is the reason he wants to fight at “145”. However, the former UFC featherweight champ will have no issues if the authorities book him against lightweight rivals. Holloway said:

“It’s just options man, having options. But I really want that 145 title back. I’ll go back for it, whoever it is. And if I open up shots at 155, why not. If I’m on both, why not, Bro?”

It’s pertinent to note that Holloway wants himself booked for lightweight title fights as well. But fans may remember that he already has fought the current UFC featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski thrice. ‘Volk’ still stands as the UFC featherweight champ, which reveals that he failed all three times. Hence, regaining the featherweight title looks to be a tough task for Holloway. But what if he doesn’t have to fight ‘The Great’ for the title?

Max Holloway may win the UFC featherweight title if he fights a different UFC featherweight

After Holloway’s three losses, neither the UFC authorities nor the fans will be pretty interested in his fourth fight against ‘Volk’. Despite the unpredictability of the sport, most fans may agree that a fourth fight between Volkanovski and Holloway will have the same results.

The Hawaiian is ready to work his way up to the featherweight title by winning fights. But, he probably can’t win the title till ‘Volk’ is standing as the champ. But the noted UFC featherweight, Ilia Topuria, will stand a chance to snatch the featherweight gold from the Australian at UFC 298. Hence, Holloway may be supporting Topuria for the UFC 298 main event, since he desperately wants the chance of regaining the UFC featherweight gold if he locks horns with Topuria in the future.