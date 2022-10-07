“Pete Versus Kanye Was an Opener”: UFC Legend Rips ‘Amazing’ Fan Suggesting Conor McGregor vs Kamaru Usman With a Savage Reply

Chael Sonnen laughs off a suggestion from a fan to book Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman in the same card as Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz!

There have always been talks regarding some of the biggest fights the UFC could make, from time to time. A decade ago, it was the debacle involving Georges St. Pierre and Anderson Silva. Today, it’s the larger fiasco involving Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman.

With Nate Diaz fighting out his UFC contract, and his history with Leon Edwards, a fan proposed a rather amusing concept, which involved the UFC offering Diaz a one-fight contract, to face Leon Edwards, with McGregor and Usman being slotted into the co-main event.

UFC veteran, Chael Sonnen, provided his thoughts on the comical proposition.

Oh my goodness, you’re amazing at this! And what if we took Zelensky and had him face Putin, do you think that would draw? If Pete versus Kanye was an opener could they fill a house? https://t.co/33ICFGHcoX — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) October 6, 2022

The opening odds for a hypothetical Kamaru Usman vs. Conor McGregor fight are:

Kamaru Usman -700 (1/7)

Conor McGregor +450 (9/2)

(odds via @betonline_ag) pic.twitter.com/2eLEyfZO4U

— Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 17, 2021

The reason behind the perplexity and discombobulation is that primarily, the Irishman will no doubt be the main event when he competes. Followed by which, the UFC doesn’t indulge in one-fight contracts. Not to mention, the money would definitely not be right.

There have been numerous ‘Super Fights’ that the UFC could make, but a larger portion of those would involve Conor McGregor!

Nonetheless, all the fighters in the UFC have also recognized and acknowledged that a bout with McGregor will earn them their highest career payday.



When it comes to the ‘Notorious’ one, the Irishman will forever be in a position of authority to demand the best fights, regardless of his current form. The contests with Nate Diaz, are deemed legendary and propelled Nathan Diaz to worldwide fame.

The UFC has always been the largest promotion in martial arts history. With this tag, the opportunity to create some of the biggest fights the sport has seen lies in the palm of their hands.

