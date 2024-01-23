“He’s Not a Star”: Fans Turn Against Sean O’Malley as a Report Shows Poor Views for UFC 292

UFC fans and pundits have accused multiple fighters of having “Dana White privilege”. But a large chunk of fans have the same opinion about Sean O’Malley as well. A recent ‘X’ update from an account named ‘Extra depressed Henry fan’ also revealed that O’Malley is far from being one of the biggest UFC stars like Dana White and Co. portray him. It revealed the number of YouTube views on the octagon interviews of the eight male UFC champs, which gave the fans a reality check about O’Malley’s star status.

The current UFC bantamweight champ may have proven his prowess at UFC 292. Still, the post showcased that O’Malley’s interview was in the seventh spot out of the eight current UFC champions in terms of views on YouTube. The caption to the update read:

“Omally [Sean O’Malley] ain’t a star”

Well, the comments section of the post revealed that several fans were in agreement with its caption. One such fan wrote, “He’s not a star”. He also pulled out some stats to show that most of the UFC community will prefer tuning into the Volkanovski vs Topuria main event of UFC 298 than watching O’Malley fight at UFC 299.

Another one shared the same opinion, writing, “He’s a cuck”

One more fan commented, “Omalleys problem is he’s not that interesting once he starts talking. He’s got the “look” but there’s no substance I guess”

However, some fans objected to the narrative presented in the post. One of their comments read, “People gotta stop comparing youtube views to bein a cash cow. People try and deny hes a star, but when hes a headliner most people are there to see him.”

Well, it’s quite apparent that people might have different views about O’Malley’s stature in the UFC. But hardly any UFC fans can deny that the noted UFC lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev is one of the biggest stars of the promotion. The Dagestani also has enough skills to scare O’Malley.

Sean O’Malley admitted that Islam Makhachev haunted him in his dreams

Recently, ‘Sugar’ uploaded a new video to his own YouTube channel where he caught up with the noted American actor and comedian Bryan Callen. Among several other topics, the duo also discussed how the Dagestani MMA fighters were on a whole different level. This is where O’Malley revealed one of his nightmares related to a Dagestani fighter. ‘Sugar’ revealed that the thought of fighting the current lightweight champ, Islam Makhachev, scares him.

Well, even the best strikers like Conor McGregor have failed to conquer the wrestling-heavy style of Dagestani fighters. Makhachev also boasts a superb striking apart from his dominant grappling skills. Thus, several fans may consider O’Malley’s fear to be justified.