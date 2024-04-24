Islam Makhachev’s Ex-Opponent Points Out the Major Difference Between Him and Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Lot More Aggressive”

“It seems Isam’s approach is much more calculated, taking his time, while Khabib’s ground and pound style is more aggressive and fast-paced. He adds, “That last run Khabib had was impressive enough that one could retire on that high note.”

While Hooker is a fan of Nurmagomedov through and through, Khabib himself would never indulge in such comparisons since he wishes nothing but the best for Makhachev. However, it seems like their manager does have a bias.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Islam Makhachev? Ali Abdelaziz answers

Ali Abdelaziz manages both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, and this has allowed him to witness their training sessions closely. Hence, his opinion on who is better stands paramount.

Interestingly, from what we know, Abdelaziz believes Makhachev might be a better fighter than Nurmagomedov in terms of technical ability. Yet, he cannot compared to the former champion when discussing dominance. Reflecting on the same, Abdelaziz said,

“Islam seems to be improving continuously, with some suggesting his striking is even better than Khabib’s was. It’s interesting to consider whether Khabib wants Islam to surpass him; there’s a certain beauty in that possibility.”

Although this debate might prolong for a while, it cannot be disputed that as of now, Nurmagomedov’s career is more successful. That being said, Makhachev is young enough to turn things around, and only time can reveal if he will be able to catch up to ‘The Eagle.’