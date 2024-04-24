mobile app bar

Islam Makhachev’s Ex-Opponent Points Out the Major Difference Between Him and Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Lot More Aggressive”

Harddit Bedi
Published

The MMA world does not shy away from making comparisons between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both fighters have similar fighting styles, hail from the same region, and most importantly train with one another. However, an ex-opponent has now opined that the former champion is a much more well-rounded fighter than the current one.

This ex-opponent is none other than Dan Hooker. The New Zealand fighter faced a tough defeat against Makhachev back in 2021. Yet, despite that, he believes Makhachev is not comparable to Nurmagomedov since the retired fighter was much more skilled and had better fighting acumen.

“It seems Isam’s approach is much more calculated, taking his time, while Khabib’s ground and pound style is more aggressive and fast-paced. He adds, “That last run Khabib had was impressive enough that one could retire on that high note.” 

While Hooker is a fan of  Nurmagomedov through and through, Khabib himself would never indulge in such comparisons since he wishes nothing but the best for Makhachev. However, it seems like their manager does have a bias.

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Islam Makhachev? Ali Abdelaziz answers

Ali Abdelaziz manages both Nurmagomedov and Makhachev, and this has allowed him to witness their training sessions closely. Hence, his opinion on who is better stands paramount.

Interestingly, from what we know, Abdelaziz believes Makhachev might be a better fighter than Nurmagomedov in terms of technical ability. Yet, he cannot compared to the former champion when discussing dominance. Reflecting on the same, Abdelaziz said,

 “Islam seems to be improving continuously, with some suggesting his striking is even better than Khabib’s was. It’s interesting to consider whether Khabib wants Islam to surpass him; there’s a certain beauty in that possibility.”

Although this debate might prolong for a while, it cannot be disputed that as of now, Nurmagomedov’s career is more successful. That being said, Makhachev is young enough to turn things around, and only time can reveal if he will be able to catch up to ‘The Eagle.’

