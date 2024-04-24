Islam Makhachev’s Ex-Opponent Points Out the Major Difference Between Him and Khabib Nurmagomedov: “Lot More Aggressive”

The MMA world does not shy away from making comparisons between Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Both fighters have similar fighting styles, hail from the same region, and most importantly train with one another. However, an ex-opponent has now opined that the former champion is a much more well-rounded fighter than the current one.
This ex-opponent is none other than Dan Hooker. The New Zealand fighter faced a tough defeat against Makhachev back in 2021. Yet, despite that, he believes Makhachev is not comparable to Nurmagomedov since the retired fighter was much more skilled and had better fighting acumen.