Max Holloway’s Heartfelt Anniversary Post Sparks Reactions from UFC Legend Mark Coleman, Mike Perry, and More

Max Holloway made headlines at UFC 300, after his incredible KO victory over Justin Gaethje. Now, the BMF champion completes another milestone, this one on a more personal side, as he celebrates one year of being married to Alessa Quizon.

Holloway posted pictures on his Instagram account to celebrate his anniversary with his wife Quizon (now Alessa Holloway) and it drew several heartfelt reactions.

Holloway shared photos of himself and his wife, referring to her as his ‘rock’. In the caption, the 32-year-old also stated that he would not be able to live without her. On top of the world at the moment, Holloway’s social media popularity has also skyrocketed, and the UFC community had a lot to say under his anniversary post.

Tatiana Suarez said,

“Happy Anniversary to you two! That wedding dress was to die for”

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry was somehow more interested in the hoodie Holloway wore:

“That Luffy hoodie”

UFC legend Mark Coleman called the pair the King and Queen:

“The King and Queen”

Jens Pulver also dropped in a message for Max Holloway and Alessa Holloway:

“Happy anniversary, you two.”

Max Holloway put in one of the greatest clutch performances in UFC history, garnering the respect of fans and fighters alike. He aimed at title aspirations in two separate weight divisions, which is why it will be interesting to see who he fights next. Holloway, after his UFC 300 win over Gaethje made it a point to thank his team on social media.

Max Holloway indebted to his team

Max Holloway doesn’t have the most famous or glamorous trainers in the world. Also, unlike several UFC stars, he isn’t a part of any elite MMA gym in the US. He has three main coaches- Ryan Lizares, Michael Nakagawa, and Ivan Flores.

The three aforementioned coaches couldn’t contain their excitement after Holloway knocked Gaethje out with just two seconds left on the lock. After the fight, Holloway said.

“It takes a village. You guys might know their names but they make some of the biggest sacrifices for me. A debt I’ll never be able to repay.”

Holloway has always been loyal to his land, and no one embodies Hawaii and the Aloha spirit better than ‘Blessed’. He fights and trains out of Hawaii (his native land), and feels deeply connected to it. A fierce fighter in the octagon, Holloway is loyal and dedicated to his team and family back home.