Merab Dvalishvili Hilariously Schools Sean O’Malley and Jake Paul on Pronouncing His Name

Pronounce Merab Dvalishvili. Say it! Imagine he was your liege lord in the middle ages and not saying his name correctly would get you hanged! Well, while most UFC fans won’t survive, Sean O’Malley and Jake Paul might make it if the three of them ever find themselves in this ridiculous scenario.

Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley have been going back and forth on social media for a long time now. The two men are supposed to face each other in the octagon but the mind games have begun.

Over the last few months Merab Dvalishvili has been putting out absolute banger after banger of skits on his social media accounts. While he has been making a lot of them to get O’Malley’s attention before their title fight, this time he used it to educated ‘Suga’.

And Jake Paul? Well, he came free with the lesson.

‘Sugar’ recently joined Jake Paul and his co-hosts on an episode of their podcast. During the interview, Paul asked O’Malley who he would be fighting next.

While answering the question, O’Malley purposely mispronounced Dvalishvili’s name. This led to Paul asking him how the name was actually pronounced. After this both Paul and O’Malley took turns at butchering ‘The Machine’s’ name intentionally.

In response to this, Merab Dvalishvili took to Instagram to teach Jake Paul and Sean O’Malley a lesson. He dressed up in a suit with his name written on the whiteboard. ‘The Machine’ went on to explain how his name was pronounced and ridiculed Paul and O’Malley for being ignorant.

But of course, this is what ‘Suga’ does.

The bantamweight champion has many times in the past pronounced his rival’s name correctly. By pretending to act as though he doesn’t even know Dvalishvili’s name, the champion is trying to undermine his next opponent. O’Malley is known for trying to get into his opponent’s head.

Not that it always pans out, but he tries!

All that said, both O’Malley and Dvalishvili are eyeing a title fight when the UFC makes its debut at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

O’Malley and Dvalishvili want to be part of Dana White’s grand plans

The Sphere was inaugurated last year and is a state-of-the-art music and entertainment arena. Thus far, no live sport has taken place in the arena. But the UFC might just be the first.

Dana White and his team are want to host a live event at the venue for the Mexican independence day and both the bantamweight champ and the #1 contender have expressed on multiple occasions their interest in wanting to be a part of the event.

So far, White has confirmed that his team have spent a whopping $16 million in setting up an event at the Sphere without fixing a date yet. But he does want to honor the Mexican fighting spirit by having the event on the Mexican Independence Day.