Ali Abdelaziz Confirms Shara Magomedov Cleared for ‘USA Fights’ After Positive Dana White Meeting

Allan Binoy
Published

Ali Abdelaziz and Sharaputdin Magomedov

Credits: IMAGO

Despite showing a lot of promise as an upcoming contender, there were doubts of whether Shara Magomedov would be able to enter the United States. However, in the post-fight press conference of the event, UFC president Dana White confirmed even the rumors. But now, Magomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has claimed that ‘The Bullet’ faces so such challenge.

Earlier Dana White stated that ‘Bullet’ may have to be based out of Saudi Arabia for a while since he was unable to secure entry into the United States. However, Abdelaziz has pointed out that since Magomedov was at the UFC Hall of Fame event in Las Vegas, his presence in the US wasn’t actually a problem.

MMA reporter Aaron Bronsteter was seen quoting him on the same.

“I’m told by his manager @AliAbdelaziz00 that there is nothing preventing Shara from competing in the United States and that he had a great meeting with Dana White this week.”

 

So, yes, UFC fans may not have to wait another year to see him fight as with his visa issues resolved, the Russian fighter can finally make his US debut, where he already has a promising opponent who’s calling him out.

Magomedov looks forward to fighting Bo Nickal

Magomedov announced his presence in the division with his third-round KO at UFC Saudi Arabia and is looking to make the climb for that title. But right now, he’s got a big problem on his hands; all American wrestler Bo Nickal.

Nickal called out the Russian fighter immediately after the fight and Shara ‘Bullet’ replied in kind.

“Yes Bo Nickal is an interesting opponent, Interesting fight, interesting opponent. He has good wrestling. Wrestling now for me is no problem”

If the fight does materialize, it will be one that’s remembered for a long time. Both Nickal and Magomedov have been touted as future champions with vastly different skill sets. So this fight could plant the seeds of a rivalry that feeds Dana White for generations to come.

