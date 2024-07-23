Michael Bisping: Jake Paul’s Alex Pereira Call-Out Was ‘Genius Marketing,’ but ‘Never Gonna Happen’

After stunning the crowd in Florida, dismantling Mike Perry in the sixth round, Jake Paul’s name echoed in the fighting community while his post-fight callout of Alex Pereira got in the headlines. Reacting to the 27-year-old’s fiery ambitious callout, UFC veteran Michael Bisping uncovered the harsh reality of Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira.

Speaking on the ‘TimboSuga’ Show with Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch, Bisping called out Paul for his ingenious marketing gimmicks.

The former middleweight champion deemed that Paul vs Pereira is one fight that will never be realized. He added that ‘Poatan’ is well aware of his position in the UFC and the Ohio native’s theatrics aren’t going to bring him closer to the Brazilian for a fight, especially when Dana White is around.

“He knows full well that that fight is never ever going to happen. He’s one of the biggest stars in the UFC, he’s under contract, he’s not going to go over and box Jake Paul, it’s never going to happen. So that again was that I guess genius marketing on his behalf.”

Michael Bisping speaks on his issues with Jake Paul and him calling out Alex Pereira: “He [Alex Pereira] is under contract. He’s not gonna go over and box Jake Paul. It’s never going to happen.” “Everyone thinks I’m a hater, I’m not. It’s just that he takes on these older MMA… pic.twitter.com/cgnMMPm12n — FightCrack (@FightCrack) July 22, 2024

For starters, White simply despises Paul and his way of doing business and will gladly deny the youngster any opportunity. So, a fight with the UFC’s new superstar is less than likely to happen.

‘The Count’ then shared how ‘The Problem Child’ is building up a narrative to hype up his upcoming fight against Mike Tyson.

“Fooled by the bullsh*t” – Bisping exposes Paul’s masterful narrative

Jake Paul is one name that has been ringing in the fight world for quite some time now. The influencer’s brilliant fight selection and marketing strategies have worked magic and now the 27-year-old is a million-dollar athlete.

With his win over Perry, the narrative seems like, Paul took on a dangerous replacement despite knowing that his dream fight with Tyson would’ve been in jeopardy.

However as Bisping would dissect it, that simply is not the case. During the same conversation with ‘Suga’ and Welch, he said,

“All the people that believe him and that are fooled by the bullsh*t, they’re all like, ‘My god Jake Paul’s crazy. #1: He risked the Mike Tyson fight by fighting Mike Perry if he would’ve lost, that fight was off the table.”

Then he went on to uncover the trick the promoters had under their sleeves. Bisping essentially said that the Paul vs Tyson bout is not an actual fight but merely a show set by Netflix and the narrative he is trying to build is all part of his marketing campaign.