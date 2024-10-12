mobile app bar

Michael Bisping Sees Some Truth in Sean Strickland’s Claim About Masculinity, Despite Not Fully Agreeing

Allan Binoy
Published

Michael Bisping and Sean Strickland. Image credits: Imagn.

Sean Strickland has said some controversial things on social media in the past, but his latest opinion has even Michael Bisping agreeing with him. The former UFC champ treats Twitter like his own personal ranting space and gives fans his unfiltered thoughts. Most of the time, it is something controversial related to politics or gender. When it’s not that, it’s trash-talking a UFC fighter or giving his opinion on random topics on the internet. 

Recently, he made a tweet where he said that men can’t be happy. He believes as men, it is their job to make other people happy first. 

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast on YouTube, Bisping reacted to his tweet and gave his take on the topic,

“There’s some truth to what he’s saying there…As a man, as a parent, as a husband, a father, a provider, your family has to come first. But there’s nothing wrong with the pursuit of happiness.”

Although Bisping does agree that as a man, your family’s needs and happiness come first, it doesn’t mean that men can’t do things that make them happy. 

His co-host then chimed in on the argument saying, what Strickland probably means is that there is no greater joy for a man than to serve his wife and children. 

Well as a retired UFC fighter, Bisping’s sole focus is now his wife and children. But he still makes time for the things he loves, such as the UFC. And recently he chimed in on the UFC P4P debate. 

Bisping believes Alex Pereira is the #1 P4P 

The UFC P4P ranking debate is never-ending. There are currently three sides to the story, one is Dana White and some fans who believe Jon Jones should be ranked #1.

Then there are the Islam Makhachev fans who believe he should be #1. Then there’s a third group of people like Bisping who believe Alex Pereira deserves the top spot,

“To be pound-for-pound No. 1, you’ve got to be finishing people. You can’t be scraping by them with split decisions. You’ve got to do it in emphatic fashion, and I don’t think there’s anyone out there with the finishing ability of Pereira. It is frightening what he can do”

Bisping’s point is valid because Pereira is a two-division champion and has mowed down both divisions with relative ease. 

The Brazilian is on a war-mongering path right now, decimating everyone who stands in his way. If he keeps going at this pace, he will end not just the P4P debate, but the GOAT debate as well.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

