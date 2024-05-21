Michael Bisping Shares Calmness Strategy with Tyson Fury’s Corner Post-Usyk Loss, Drawing from UFC Experience

Tyson Fury’s loss against Oleksandr Usyk can be attributed to a lot of different things. According to former UFC champion, Michael Bisping, a lot of it also had to do with the ‘Gypsy King’s’ corner. So, drawing from his own experience, Bisping has advised a remedial measure for Tyson Fury’s corner after spotting several mistakes.

‘The Count’ took to his YouTube channel a few hours ago and opined that ‘The Gypsy King’s’ corner was in “shambles” during the fight. Bisping also talked about how Fury’s corner could be much more effective in their task, ultimately facilitating better in-ring performances from the Englishman.

His first advice was to keep John Fury in check

Bisping counted John Fury’s over-involvement as one of the primary factors that led to his defeat. The UK native detailed how John kept screaming while Tyson’s coaches tried to provide him with technical instructions related to the fight.

After the encounter, ‘The Gypsy King’ also revealed that his corner had instructed him incorrectly about how the fight was going. This is why ‘The Count’ dived deep into the memories of his UFC days and advised Fury’s cornermen to be more calm and composed in their approach.

“You can’t have people shouting all over the place [like Fury’s cornermen]. That’s absolute madness. When I was fighting, Jason Parillo was my lead guy [head coach]. I had Brady Fink as my grappling coach. Parillo would give some general thoughts on the fight, talk about striking, and then [I would] speak to Brady, if it was necessary. You can’t have people just getting emotional.”

Well, Bisping isn’t wrong about the emotions of cornermen not being of much help to the fighters. But the corner can work wonders if they transfer information to the combatant in an efficient enough method.

The famous Leon Edwards-Dave Lovell incident bears an exception

Bisping’s idea of a fighter’s corner being calm and composed is the best a team can do when their fighter is in the middle of a heated exchange inside the ring. But that doesn’t mean, it would always work. Sometimes, it’s actually the opposite option, one that is so mad that it somehow works.

The UFC 278 main event fight between Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards and Kamaru ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman was an example of the same.

The current welterweight champ, ‘Rocky’ could never gain any momentum during the first four rounds of the fight. He was losing the fight on all the judges’ scorecards when his coach fired him up with an incredibly motivating rant.

Now, the entire UFC universe knows the effect that Lovell’s words had on ‘Rocky’.

But it is pertinent to note that nobody was interrupting ‘Rocky’s’ head coach during his motivational words, which allowed the proper transfer of energy and information.

Fury’s cornermen also need to do things in Lovell’s way if they want to stay emotionally charged during his fights. Otherwise, following Bisping’s instructions is the only way to ensure better performances from ‘The Gypsy King’.