Michael Bisping Shares Honest Opinion About Justin Gaethje’s Perfect Opponent as Rafael Fiziev Gears Up for UFC 313

One of the biggest fights lined up for UFC 313 was supposed to be an all-action lightweight war between Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker—a guaranteed slugfest between two fighters who thrive on chaos. However, with Hooker out with an injury, Gaetje is now gearing up for a rematch with Rafael Fiziev on the same date? However, was Fiziev the best option?

Gaethje claimed he almost matched up with Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan, Max Holloway, and Renato Moicano. While Tsarukyan claims the UFC denied his request to fight at a catchweight of 160 lbs. And Poirier has made it clear that he never even got a call.

Even with these roadblocks, it does make for a surprise that Fiziev was the fight the UFC went with. Sure, their first fight in 2023 was a 5-round affair, but it’s not exactly one fans have been keen on seeing again.

Especially since there was another fighter already in camp, ready to go, and had former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping rooting for him.

According to Bisping, rising lightweight prospect Jalin Turner was the ideal choice.

“Jalin Turner is ranked number 13. He’s already on the card, taking on Ignacio Bahamondes,” Bisping pointed out. “And I’m telling you right now, Jalin Turner is almost Dan Hooker stylistically.”, he had added praising the young gun for the same approach to fight as th Kiwi veteran.

“Jalin Turner is a tremendous striker. He’s very tall, he’s got excellent striking. He’s almost like a mirror image of Dan Hooker.”, the retired middleweight veteran said.

And if the UFC weren’t too keen on the young American striker, there was a certain Brazilian, Bisping wanted the UFC to look at.

Bisping saw Oliveira vs Gaethje a perfect fit

While Turner seemed like the most obvious choice to step in for Hooker against Justin Gaethje, Bisping believed given his history with the ‘Highlight Reel’ former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira would make for a great fit.

“There is one person out there in the rankings I did not mention, and that is the one and only ‘Do Bronx’—the most exciting fighter in all of the sport,” Bisping said while praising Oliveira. “The most submissions, the most finishes, the most bonuses, and the most gangster attitude in fights.”, he added.

Oliveira has already beaten Gaethje once, submitting him in the first round at UFC 274. Sure, he doesn’t have to take on short-notice fights anymore, but according to the Brit, the right amount of dough could have changed that.

“You know what? I think if the check was big enough, he would,” Bisping cheekily asserted.

Unfortunately, at this point, these are just good points. And good points haven’t historically been the way the UFC has made short-notice fights in the past.

In the last couple of years, the promotion has called upon Alexander Volkanovski and Alex Pereira in hopes that the two would show up and get the job done.

And while it has worked wonders for Pereira, Volk ended up suffering back-to-back losses to Islam Makhachev, which led to a spiral in his unimpeachable championship career. Volk now hopes to get that mojo back when he fights Diego Lopes for the featherweight title at UFC 314 in May.