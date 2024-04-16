Jorge Masvidal Calls Out Colby Covington for Alleged Fake Political Support of Donald Trump: “Doesn’t Give a F*ck if Joe Biden Wins”

The rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington might never be settled even years from now. The former roommates turned bitter rivals have burnt all bridges when Covington adopted a persona to sell his fights better. Despite differing views on almost every topic, there is one thing both Covington and Masvidal agree on, their support for Donald Trump. However, according to Jorge Masvidal, Covington’s support for Trump is just like all the other things in his life, fake.

‘Gamebred’ recently joined Ariel Helwani for an interview on ‘The MMA Hour’ podcast. During his interview, Helwani asked Masvidal about Covington’s support for Trump and what he made of it. The former ‘BMF’ champion said,

“Colby knows it’s all a fake and a front. He does not know anything about politics. He does not give a f*k if Joe Biden wins or Trump wins. For him its all like ‘do I have some money to go to the casino’. That is all he gives a fk about. He does not talk to anyone because he is a f*king rat.”

Jorge Masvidal said this after sharing recent comments made by Trump. In a video that went viral a few weeks back, Covington was seen standing next to Trump during one of his addresses. During the speech, Trump said that he bet against Covington a lot of times and won a lot of money. Masvidal pointed out at this moment to state that Trump does not really like Covington. However, this has not stopped Covington from going around stating the fact that he is Donald Trump’s favorite fighter.

Well, just supporting Donald Trump is not enough for Covington to establish himself as a formidable opponent in the UFC. Currently looking for his next fight, Covington is heavily engaged in a feud with Ian Garry.

Ian Garry next for Colby Covington?

‘Chaos’ has lost two of his last three fights. His most recent loss was against Leon Edwards at UFC 296, where he was dominated for the entire duration of the fight. After the loss, ‘Chaos’ said that the judges did not give him the fight because he supported Donald Trump. While that excuse did not help him much, as of now, the front runner to take on Covington on his return seems to be Ian Garry.

‘The Future’ called him out after his win over Geoff Neal. Covington responded to the call out with a few stipulations that need to be met in order for the fight to take place. Now it remains to be seen whether the fight will materialize anytime soon.