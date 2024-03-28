UFC Commentator Snubs Dana White, Predicts Conor McGregor’s Return Date Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor’s return date will be in the second half of this year, according to a UFC commentator. ‘The Notorious’ is currently fulfilling his press and media obligations for his new movie, ‘Road House’. The Irishman has been traveling the world for the premieres and even doing a host of interviews alongside his co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. However, he also plans to return to the octagon this year.

Fans have dearly missed the charismatic presence of Conor McGregor as has not fought since 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier. He will now come back to the octagon almost 3 years later. In an episode of the Jon Anik and Kenny Florian podcast uploaded on YouTube, Anik spoke about McGregor’s potential return date saying,

“If you look at the calendar, March 25, about three months from now 12-13 weeks away from UFC 303 I guess it would be. June 29, International Fight Week, that would seem to make a lot of sense.”

Jon Anik’s prediction is contradictory to what Dana White recently said about Conor McGregor’s return date while on the Pat McAfee Show. White said the Irishman would fight in the fall of 2024. However, Anik thinks UFC 303, during International Fight Week, would be a perfect return date for McGregor since he plans on fighting twice before the end of 2024.

Ahead of his potential return fight, ‘The Notorious’ seems to be enjoying his time in Hollywood as McGregor excitedly revealed the details of one of his stunts in ‘Road House’.

Conor McGregor reveals how he kicked 200+ pounds Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie

Conor McGregor did his own stunts in the movie ‘Road House’, as he revealed in an interview with Megan Olivi. In a recent tweet, a fan commented saying ‘Karate Stance’ McGregor is back. This was a reference to the fact that in the movie, during several fight scenes, ‘The Notorious’ often stood in his signature UFC Karate stance before his fight scenes with Jake Gyllenhaal. He responded to the comment, saying,

“200+ pound Jake G. Through a fence, up a step, down hard onto musical equipment. Roadhouse out now on @PrimeVideo. #allmyownstunts”

Conor McGregor claims to have kicked Jake Gyllenhaal through a fence and up a step. He also revealed in the tweet that he did his own stunts. Following his Hollywood venture, the Irishman will look to generate the same power in his kicks when he finally returns to the octagon later this year. He will look to fight Michael Chandler next.