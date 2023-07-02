$120,000,000 Man Joe Rogan Tells Ice Cube About His ‘First Paycheck From Disney’: “I Can Pay the Bills”

Joe Rogan has a wealth of experience. Prior to joining the UFC, Rogan worked as a TV actor, reality show presenter, and more. The JRE host used to compete in combat sports in his younger days. He even has a 2-1 kickboxing record to his name. However, owing to injuries, he had to quit early. That’s when Rogan dabbled in comedy and TV shows. Although enjoying a successful career in comedy and acting, Rogan achieved enormous success with his UFC commentary.

By lending his voice, Rogan has become a vital part of the world’s biggest MMA promotion. The 55-year-old recently recalled his humble beginnings on an episode of his podcast with Hollywood actor and rapper Ice Cube.

What did Joe Rogan say to Ice Cube?

Ice Cube, a Hollywood celebrity, and co-owner of the Big3 League, surprised fans recently by appearing on the #2004 edition of one of the most popular podcasts, The Joe Rogan Experience.

The two discussed a variety of topics throughout the show, including the current state of Ice Cube’s Big3 League. During their talk, they came across Joe Rogan’s early days of struggle. That’s when Rogan started talking about his journey.

Reflecting on his situation today, Rogan stated that he eats expensive cuisine and even takes his friends out to dinner without hesitation. However, this was not the case in his early days.

Rogan went on to discuss his difficult beginnings. However, the UFC analyst stated that the paycheck from his position at Disney made his days easier. Rogan said:

“I remember I got my first cheque from Disney… or a development deal from Disney… in 1993 and when I got the cheque, I was like… ‘weight lifted off my shoulder!’”

Was Rogan part of Disney

Joe Rogan dabbled in stand-up comedy after quitting professional combat. Following a great career in the comedy industry, Rogan started landing roles in the comedy series.

Rogan’s comic career served as a springboard for him to get into the television industry. Rogan relocated to Los Angeles in 1994, after establishing himself as a full-time comic, and got his first national role in the MTV comedy show Half-Hour Comedy Hour.

Rogan got an exclusive development agreement with Disney in 1994 after becoming a well-known personality in the television industry. He scored a significant acting role as Frank Valente in the nine-episode Fox comedy Hardball.

Following that, Rogan appeared in numerous additional series, notably the NBC sitcom NewsRadio. He also hosted a number of TV series, including Fear Factor, The Man Show, and Joe Rogan Questions Everything.

Rogan has made a name for himself not just in one, but in multiple industries. He has risen from humble beginnings to a net worth of more than $120 million. Rogan’s success is a result of his hard work and devotion to his every profession.

