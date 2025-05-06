Paul Felder Uncovers Bizarre Urine-Drinking Morning Ritual of Former UFC Champion

While many fighters have their own pre-fight ritual – whether that be lacing up a certain glove first, or even stepping into their shorts one specific leg at a time, Paul Felder has uncovered one that puts them all to shame.

To be fair, there have been a few weird ones over the years. For example, former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre used to twist his nipples before a fight.

A little more conventional but still weird was Clay Guida, who used to have his teammates slap him to get him hyped up. And the legendary Chuck Lidell used to paint his toenails for reasons only known to him.

But apparently, according to Felder, former undisputed light heavyweight champion, Lyoto Machida began his day in a manner that beat them all.

Under some bizarre and rather leftfield circumstances, Machida’s first drink of his day was a glass of warm water he manufactured himself.

“Lyoto Machida used to do it, first pee of the day,” Felder said on his Instagram.

“Said he was losing nutrients that he would get back in him. I’m like, I’m pretty sure that’s not how it works. But if you’re a real man, you eat your first stool of the day, you know what I mean? Nobody’s on that level. And he was like my hero, because he was a big karate guy,” Felder added, unsure how to feel about it.

From the sound of it, Felder even tried to reason with him, to stop him from drinking his own waste.

“Like, hey, you lose proteins and all this. And I’m like, if you’re losing it in the morning, pretty sure it’s meant to just be gone. I don’t think you need to be chugging that, but to each his own,” he added.

Now, while this practice may seem out of the ordinary, it’s anything but, according to former UFC star, Machida.

Machida boasts about health benefits of drinking urine

Really hitting the mainstream for this practice during his title-winning run in the UFC, the Brazilian star has even spoken candidly about the benefits he experiences.

“My father does that for a long time and bring it to us” Machida told reporters back in 2009.

“People think it’s a joke (laughs). I never said it in the United States because I don’t know how the fans will react (laughs). I drink my urine every morning like a natural medicine”, the former champion had noted.

Elaborating further on the subject, he had claimed that whatever food people eat and digest, not all of it comes out. But apparently, drinking one’s urine helps flush it out and cleans their system.

He has even compared it to a vaccine, saying, “you know sometimes when you take a vaccine for a disease, you know you’re taking of the same of what you’re trying to fight against and since the urine comes out of your body then you drink it again, it almost serves like a vaccine“.

And when questioned about what it really tastes like, Machida claims it depends on what one had had the night before.