Michael Chandler Believes Conor McGregor Needs Fighting as Much as He Needs Oxygen

Michael Chandler isn’t still giving up hope on a showdown with Conor McGregor. When asked if their fight is officially off the table after years of postponement, Chandler expressed confidence in the ‘Mystic Mac’ and asserted that with McGregor, no fight is ever truly off until he retires.

Chandler believes the Irish superstar’s love for the sport runs too deep to walk away, stating, “The guy needs this like he needs oxygen..” With the ongoing buzz surrounding McGregor’s return, Chandler remains optimistic about their potential clash, highlighting just how integral the fight game is to McGregor’s life.

During a conversation with Tim Welch, Chandler claimed that the former UFC champion had a tough road ahead of him courtesy of his legal battles and advised him on the best course of action from this point.

“I don’t… He loves it. I think he has a uphill battle just getting out of the limelight for the wrong reasons. The best thing I think he can do is get into a training camp.”

Chandler went on to add that although he has not been promised it, he has been assured multiple times by the UFC that when McGregor decides to return, he will be the first through the door.

However, based on how things seem currently, it does not look as though McGregor is in any rush to get back into the octagon instead of focusing on potential fights outside it.

Most recently, he was linked to a fight with the elder Paul brother, Logan. Unfortunately, now it seems that ship has sailed.

McGregor blames the UFC

Rumors swirled recently about a $250 million boxing match between McGregor and Logan in India, but UFC brass reportedly weren’t interested. When White was asked about it in an interview, he just claimed that McGregor would be fighting in the octagon in the fall.

McGregor has now confessed to “The Schmo” that the fight was a missed business opportunity, especially with both Paul brothers under the TKO banner, alongside UFC and WWE.

Despite the UFC’s stance, McGregor, 36, remains keen on stepping into the ring with Logan, Jake , or even KSI, citing the “astronomical money” involved. The Irishman hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in 2021 but hinted at a possible surprise Bare Knuckle FC appearance. Hopefully, one of these days, it will be something concrete.