Michael Chandler Doesn’t ‘Need’ the Conor McGregor Fight for ‘Legacy’ but ‘Money’

Michael Chandler has been eyeing a fight with Conor McGregor for quite some time now, but after waiting in limbo, he’s moved on to face Charles Oliveira instead. Despite missing out on the chance to throw down with the Irish superstar, Chandler isn’t sweating it. He says he doesn’t need the McGregor fight to cement his legacy, but he wouldn’t mind the matchup for one big reason—money.

“The biggest lights to the most amount of money,” he admitted. While Chandler is focused on his upcoming bout, he’s still leaving the door open for a potential showdown with McGregor down the road.

The former Bellator champion recently sat down with Gary Brecka, the man credited with saving Dana White’s life. During their conversation, Chandler spoke about moving on from the McGregor fight and why he does not need that fight for his legacy anymore.

“I wanna close this chapter, I want to punch this guy in the mouth and I want to finish him. But if it never happens, it never happens… I do not need Conor McGregor for my legacy… I think it is great for me in a lot of different ways, career wise to the biggest lights to the most amount of money.”

The career of a fighter is extremely short lived with not many making it into the two digits. Chandler has. However, he has also wasted two years of his time waiting for a fight that never happened.

He might pay a huge price for it against Oliveira. However, if he secures a win, it just makes his eventual fight with McGregor all the more bigger.

McGregor still eyeing a fight with Chandler

The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight isn’t completely off the table yet. Despite Chandler moving on, it seems McGregor has hinted that he won’t be back in the octagon until 2025 and when he does he would like it to be against the American.

“I’d like it to be Chandler,” McGregor told DAZN, leaving the door open for the fight to happen eventually. With only two fights left on his UFC contract, the Irishman is eyeing a big finish to his MMA career before exploring other combat sports ventures.

Now, whether its Chandler or if he decides to take one more shot at Poirier for the Louisiana native’s farewell fight or if he decides to challenge Max Holloway for the BMF title, there are blockbuster fights to be made with the Mystic Mac’s name next tot them.

Hopefully, it will be soon. Because as of right now, there’s more footage of McGregor partying than throwing punches in fight camp.