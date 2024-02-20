Michael Chandler Goes Wild at WWE RAW: Reveals Contract, Calls Out Conor McGregor, and More

WWE signing a superstar from another discipline is no longer surprising. The billion-dollar pro wrestling company has risen to the top of the game, thanks to their inclusion of top stars from other fields, from Donald Trump vs Vince McMahon to Shaquille O’Neal fighting in the Andre The Giant battle royal. Now, following a huge merger, it seems the company has secured its first signee from the mixed martial arts realm, as Michael Chandler, after a recent appearance at the latest edition of RAW, shared a post stating on X that he has signed a contract with WWE.

Advertisement

Recently, the worlds of WWE and UFC collided as we saw Chandler make an appearance on RAW. There, he delivered a solid promo that impressed fans so much that they advised him to join the pro wrestling promotion after he retires from MMA.

Surprisingly, the UFC fighter shared a post where he posted pictures and videos of spending time with WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, with a caption stating, “Contract Signed”.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MikeChandlerMMA/status/1759797547886116956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If what Chandler is saying is true, then the advice that fans shared with the former title challenger is coming to fruition sooner than they expected.

Not only that, but following the merger between WWE and UFC under TKO, fans who were glued to see the collision of the two worlds, will be super pumped with this news.

While the UFC or WWE has not confirmed it, Chandler’s recent appearance suggests it will be exciting to see him fight under the WWE banner. Especially considering how fighters like Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have made their mark in the company.

UFC Star Michael Chandler Makes Waves with WWE Raw Appearance

For those who missed Monday Night Raw, Samantha Irvin took her microphone and introduced Michael Chandler. Subsequently, he delivered an absolute fiery promo, challenging Conor McGregor, the man he has been waiting to fight for almost a year and a half.

Advertisement

In a style somewhat similar to Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, he challenged him by stating,

“Conor Mcgregor, get your candy a** back in the octagon. we got some unfinished business boys.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WrestleOps/status/1759766006757511174?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

UFC fans understand the significance of fighting McGregor. It’s not just about skyrocketing fame and money, but also positively impacting his legacy. Chandler’s ability to deliver a solid promo is essential for any superstar aiming for the top and selling events. Now, it’s intriguing to see whether his first fight with McGregor materializes or if he makes his WWE debut first.