‘Mystic’ Michael Chandler Predicts ‘Devastating’ End to Conor McGregor on UFC Return

The new year is upon us and UFC fans have a lot to look forward to in 2024. A number of fan favorites such as Jon Jones and Conor McGregor are set to return to action this year. Conor McGregor just confirmed his return date as well as opponent in a social media post. While ‘The Notorious’ plans for a grand win on his comeback, Michael Chandler intends to spoil the homecoming.

In an interview with Sean Sheehan two weeks ago before the announcement, Michael Chandler shared his thoughts on his fight with McGregor. In the Sheehan Show, Chandler gave a detailed breakdown of how he sees the fight playing out. ‘Iron’ also gave a bold prediction on how he thinks the fight will end. He said,

“Man, the mystic Mike prediction. I stand firm in my prediction that I make him second guess himself in the first round get him on his heels. Get him real tired by the end of the first, break him at the end of the first and finish him in the second. I think I knock him out. Devastating knockout in the second round.”

‘Iron’ went on to share his thoughts on Conor McGregor as a competitor as well. He said,

“And it is going to be epic man, it is going to be awesome. I just can’t wait to compete against him. My hats off to him. I got a ton of respect for him but, I want to separate him from consciousness and I can’t wait to do it.”

At this point in time, Conor McGregor has stated that the fight will take place at 185-pounds. However, will that be the actual weight Chandler and McGregor compete at? Let’s take a closer look.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler to settle scores in June 2024

‘The Notorious’ is known for making bold claims that are not necessarily true. McGregor stating that the fight will take place at 185-pounds is another example of the same. There is a very small chance that the UFC obliges. However, an official announcement from the UFC regarding same is awaited.

If ‘The Notorious’ is able to secure a spectacular win on his return, there is a very good chance he might fight for the title immediately after. If Chandler were to win, he would secure a win against the biggest name in the sport. ‘Iron’ will also be able to put himself in prime position to place himself as the number one contender. Needless to say, fans are excited for the fight which will take place about seven months from now.