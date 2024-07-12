Michael Chandler Labelled ‘Weatherman’ for Staying ‘Noble’ on the Conor McGregor Fight Despite Uncertainty

Michael Chandler continues to wait for Conor McGregor and UFC veteran Chael Sonnen keeps taking shots at him for it.

Chandler recently claimed that the UFC offered him a title shot against Islam Makhachev before the end of this year. However, he did not accept the offer as he is still waiting on fight confirmation against the Irishman.

‘The Notorious’ is currently recovering from a broken toe and no one knows when he will return. So Chandler should have definitely taken the title fight!

This entire situation has made Sonnen lose all faith in the former Belltator champion. The former UFC fighter believes there is no point in waiting for a fight that ‘won’t happen’.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, ‘The American Gangster’ called Chandler a weatherman predicting a storm in the desert, the chances of which happening are significantly more than the McGregor fight, he believes.

“Assume his new role as a weatherman, I assume that’s what he’s prepping for…He’s asking for a fight against Conor McGregor that simply can’t happen.”

But it isn’t just Chandler, Sonnen has taken a dislike to.

Sonnen calls out Conor McGregor for losing a fight against reality

Sonnen has been calling out McGregor for a while now, ever since he pulled out of his fight against Chandler due to a broken toe.

The former UFC fighter recently talked about the Irishman in an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show and said McGregor was losing touch with reality. Also, Sonnen still doesn’t believe that the picture of the broken toe McGregor had shared was actually his.

“I had to give fight of the year to Conor McGregor vs. reality….Conor McGregor missed the Michael Chandler fight allegedly because of a discolored pinky toe that may or may not belong to him.”

Conor is in a fight…and he is losing. pic.twitter.com/UzyF2gAmYU — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) July 9, 2024

In fact, he believes that both ‘The Notorious’ and Chandler are actually going through rehab and that’s the real reason the fight did not take place. Yup, as bizarre as that sounds, it’s what Sonnen actually has said.

Now, whether or not there is any truth to that opinion is irrelevant for the fight has already been 2 years in the making and no one has been richer for it.