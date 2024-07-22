Mike Perry Mocks Conor McGregor With 4-Words Over ‘Fired From BKFC’ Remark Post Jake Paul Loss

Following his unfortunate loss against Jake Paul, Mike Perry revealed that he was starting his own boxing organization. While this news came as a shock for many, Conor McGregor responded by using his new position in the BKFC to fire Perry from the promotion. This seemed like a logical move since Perry’s new organization would be a direct competitor to the BKFC, but the Michigan native was not one to accept McGregor’s remark quietly as he mocked him with a scathing four-word Tweet.

Instead of firing Perry in a professional setting, McGregor took to Twitter to troll the BKFC star. In fact, the Tweet through which he seemed to kick Perry out of BKFC received quite a bit of attention.

Surprisingly, the 32-year-old took the news in a very sporting manner, and even trolled the former UFC champion in return, as he wrote,

“My pinky toe hurts”

Through his response, ‘Platinum’ was poking fun at McGregor’s recent injury. ‘The Notorious’ recently dropped out of his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler because of a broken toe. However, fans and fighters alike were quick to troll the Irishman for pulling out due to what they thought was a minor injury.

Meanwhile, the news of McGregor firing ‘Platinum’ from the BKFC traveled fast. So fast in fact that even Jake Paul reacted to it in his post-fight press conference.

Paul gives his reaction to McGregor firing Perry from BKFC

Paul put on yet another dominant performance in the ring on Saturday night as he knocked out Perry. As a matter of fact, the YouTuber-turned-boxer had predicted the outcome of the fight even before he stepped into the ring.

During his post-fight press conference, the Ohio native learned that McGregor had fired Perry from the BKFC. Interestingly, Paul claimed that he had predicted this would happen, saying,

“That’s f*cked up that he fired your BKFC champion but I told you that was going to happen.”

‘The Problem Child’ made fun of McGregor for running his mouth on X and not doing anything about it. He also claimed that it wasn’t fair of McGregor to fire Perry, and he would now go after ‘The Notorious’ himself.

Paul wants to fight McGregor next in the boxing ring. However, that may not happen anytime soon since the Irishman is currently focused on recovering and making his return to the UFC before the end of this year.