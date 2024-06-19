Michael Chandler Will Attend UFC 303 to ‘Keep a Promise’ Despite Conor McGregor Fight Fallout

Michael Chandler has been waiting for over a year for a shot at Conor McGregor. However, everything went wrong about a week back when McGregor announced he would be pulling out of the bout. Well, despite not fighting on the card anymore, Chandler still wishes to be in attendance at the arena since he wants to honor his word and keep his integrity.

It is very uncharacteristic of McGregor to drop out of a fight, and he has never done so in his entire UFC career. However, the severe leg injury he sustained from his fight against Dustin Poirier forced him to drop out of UFC 303. Well, with nothing left for Chandler to do at UFC 303, fans expected him to skip the event altogether. Yet, the UFC fighter recently took to Instagram to announce his attendance, saying,

“I will be at UFC 303 nonetheless, mainly because I made a commitment to be there. So hopefully, I will see you guys out there.”

Michael Chandler will now have to wait yet again for Conor McGregor to recover from his injury. As of now, it is believed that the fight will be held in August or September of 2024. Still, with no confirmed date, it is hard for fans to trust whether the Irishman will be fit to return at all. In fact, all this waiting has even made Dana White feel bad for the former Bellator Champion.

Dana White promises to do ‘whatever he wants’ when it comes to Michael Chandler’s next fight

Michael Chandler was so determined to fight McGregor next that he hasn’t stepped into the octagon for over a year. Unfortunately, with him being in his late 30s, this will be considered as nothing but wasted time. In a recent interview with Jim Rome, even Dana White empathized with Chandler for his condition and spoke about his next bout, saying,

“I think poor Chandler wants to wait for Conor McGregor man.If he wants to get a fight this summer, we’ll do whatever he wants. He’s one of the greatest athletes I’ve ever worked with.”

‘Iron’ Chandler is still opting to wait for McGregor to return. At 38, he does not have too many fights left in the tank, so delaying his return to the octagon does not sound like a smart thing to do. Then again, no other opponent will be able to promise him a McGregor-level paycheck.