Michael Chandler’s UFC 309 Purse: Estimated Earnings for Facing Charles Oliveira Instead of Conor McGregor

After two years of waiting, Michael Chandler has finally given up hopes of his ‘red p*nty’ night and moved on from Conor McGregor. Now he will be fighting the former champion former lightweight Charles Oliveira instead, this weekend at UFC 309. This is a big fight for the division and is still a big draw as both fighters are looking to climb the championship ladder with a win.

Although he won’t be earning as much as he would have by fighting McGregor, a co-man event at Madison Square Garden must come with a considerably large cheque.

According to Sporty Salaries, the American will earn a guaranteed purse of $500,000. This number will increase with PPV as well as fight bonuses, if they manage to put on a show for the fans on Saturday night. And given Chandler’s ‘d track record of swinging for the fences from ball 1, a FOTN bonus wouldn’t be too much of a rogue prediction.

His opponent Charles Oliveira is also reportedly set to earn the same base purse for the fight.

This number would have been in the millions if Michael decided to wait for McGregor. But at this rate, there is no saying when the Irishman will return to the octagon. Besides, the last time Chandler fought Oliveria, he beat the crap out of him in the first round, only to make his trademark stupid mistakes and got choked out by the Brazilian before being TKO’d.

This time, ahead of their fight, ‘Do Bronx‘ is promising a war as he looks to finish Chandler one more time.

Oliveira promises war against Chandler

In an interview with the UFC ahead of the rematch, ‘Do Bronx’ promised fans that this fight would be even better than their last. He expects Chandler to come out a little reserved this time, a little more calculated.

However, Oliveira trusts the power of his hands to get the job done yet again and secure another KO victory in the UFC to add to his record.

“It’s gonna be another war, we’re both tough guys that go forward. It’s gonna be a war, I don’t think he is going to be so desperate like in the last fight. On the other hand, I’ll go forward.”

Hopefully, Chandler is listening and pays more attention to his weaknesses. The American almost always looks to fight like his life depends on it, especially when it doesn’t. And that was his downfall with Jusjn Gatheje and Dustin Poirier as well.