Michael ‘Venom’ Page Learns Valuable Lesson from Floyd Mayweather on Prioritizing Self-Development Over Fans’ Opinion

While having a massive fan following can be a good thing, the pressure that comes with it is often overwhelming. Unfortunately, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has felt the brunt of this despite being just one fight into his UFC career. Naturally, such expectations can make fighters question themselves and stop doing what they love to please fans, although ‘MVP’ treats it a little differently.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Michael ‘Venom’ Page revealed how instead of feeling pressurized by fan expectations, he draws inspiration from them. Despite being a newbie in the UFC, Page is an experienced martial artist, and he claimed that Floyd Mayweather taught him how to handle expectations, saying,

“Every single time he beat someone….always moving the goalpost. I can’t satisfy or try to chase and appease people that are always going to move the goalpost…For me, go in there, do me.”

Nevertheless, fan expectations surrounding Page will be high this weekend as he looks to derail Ian Garry’s plans of being the next Conor McGregor. This is an important fight for the division since either one of them can then make a strong case for a title eliminator fight next.

Well, considering the prize on the line, ‘MVP’ made his intentions in the UFC very clear – the Ian Garry hype train must be put to an end.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page reveals his ultimate goal in the UFC ahead of Ian Garry match-up

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is looking to make his mark in the UFC by taking out the Ian Garry hype train. On Saturday night, all the trash-talking will not matter as the pair step into the ring.

Well, in the same interview with Daniel Cormier, Page even spoke about the kind of fighter he wants to be and the legacy he wants to build in the UFC, saying,

“I want to be that person that nobody wants to fight. If you’ve got even a little bit of hype, I’m going to kill that hype.”



Today I check in with Michael venom page as he gets ready to fight Ian Garry at Ufc 303. You can tell there is a little bit boiling under the surface between these two and as you all know, I love the mess so I was more than happy to try and get it out of him lol . Make sure you… pic.twitter.com/VoHtLrU7Pg — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 27, 2024

Interestingly, Page is so confident that he even gave his prediction for the fight, claiming that he will win via a ‘devastating KO’. Hence, with both fighters promising a knockout, this fight is shaping up to be an all-out war.