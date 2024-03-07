Michael ‘Venom’ Page Reveals How UFC Octagon Makes Him Even Deadlier Than His Bellator Days

Michael ‘Venom’ Page believes the UFC octagon will bring out a deadlier version of him. The Brit is set to make his debut at UFC 299 this weekend. He will take on Kevin Holland in what promises to be one of the most exciting fights of the night. Ahead of his highly awaited UFC debut during media day, the former Bellator fighter spoke about the difference of fighting in the octagon compared to the Bellator cage and how it would benefit him with MMA Fighting.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is one of the most electric fighters in the MMA world with a record of 21-2. He has a very unpredictable fight style that has its roots in karate. Recently, Page sat down with reporters to answer their questions. Here’s what he had to say about the octagon.

“It’s perfect for my style. It’s got so much grip and traction for me to move. Yeah, it’s just going to make me that much more dangerous.”

Justifying his claim, Michael ‘Venom’ Page went on to reveal that the canvas in Bellator would be inconsistent with the grip at times, which makes it difficult for his fight style. However, in the UFC, things are much better and will provide him with better grip to unleash on his opponents.

In the same interview, he revealed his goals in the UFC and why he chose Kevin Holland as his opponent.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page has his eyes set on UFC gold and sees Kevin Holland as the stepping stone

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is a former Bellator title challenger. The Brit will look to replicate his success and more with his switch to the UFC. During media day, a reporter asked him what his ultimate goal was now that he made it to the UFC. Page made his intentions very clear. He said,

“We’re here for the belt. I’m here to get the bling. Getting to the top is key, which is why I start with somebody of the likes of Kevin Holland. It needs to be that type of challenge.”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page wanted to challenge himself with some of the best fighters in the division. This is why he chose Kevin Holland as his opponent.

He believes he does not need to build himself up or prove himself and that the UFC agreed with this notion and so they gave him the Holland fight at UFC 299.