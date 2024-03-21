UFC Star Michael Venom Page Fears Jake Paul Match Could Tarnish Mike Tyson’s Legacy

Michael Venom Page does not like Mike Tyson losing. One of the biggest boxing fights set to take place this year marks the return of a former champion four years after his last fight. Mike Tyson is all geared up to take on Jake Paul later this year, an event that will be streamed on Netflix. The fight announcement came out of the blue and left the combat sports community in shock. The MMA community, in particular, was left disgusted by the fight announcement. The likes of Michael Bisping, Kamaru Usman and Chael Sonnen trashed Paul for taking on Mike Tyson. Likewise, a new name in the UFC recently added himself to this list.

Michael Venom Page recently joined Ariel Helwani on the ‘MMA Hour’. During the interview, Helwani asked Page for his thoughts on the fight between Paul and Tyson. ‘Venom’ replied saying,

“Yeah I don’t like it. Nothing against Jake Paul. The potential picture that Mike Tyson could be lying on the floor and Jake Paul could be standing above him, I hate. I get the gimmick of it and I get the money. For this next generation to remember Mike Tyson, in that picture I would hate. For someone that has not achieved enough yet in boxing to be given that opportunity, yeah its ugly.”

What did Michael Page, Chael Sonnen, Kamaru Usman and others say about Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson?

Michael ‘Venom’ Page was one of the biggest names in Bellator MMA for the better part of a decade. After the organization was recently sold, Page switched over and signed with the UFC. He recently made his debut, securing a dominant unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland at UFC 299. While criticisms of Paul are running wild, the likes of Sonnen, Usman & Page does have a solid justification.

When he steps into the ring against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson will be 57. Paul, on the other hand, will be 30 years his junior. In addition to that, Tyson has not fought in the last four years while Paul has remained active. The main issue for the likes of Page, Sonnen and others is two-fold. For starters, they bashed Paul for consistently taking on fights against people significantly older than him.



Secondly, they feel that a bad result could severely tarnish the image of Mike Tyson for the new generation of fight fans as well as the old ones. Irrespective of talent and punching power, age and time out of the ring will surely have a negative impact on Tyson. However, based on recent clips it is safe to say that it does not appear as though Tyson has lot any of his punching power.