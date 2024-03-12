UFC Rankings Update: Sean O’Malley Ranks Up in Pound-for-Pound, Michael ‘Venom’ Page Among Top 15 Post Debut, and More

UFC Rankings have changed a lot this weekend. Noticeable among them is Sean O’Malley, who made his way up in the UFC Pound-For-Pound (P4P) list. The UFC Featherweight Champion made a successful title defense this weekend at UFC 299. With his impressive win over Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, he now finds himself going up two spots in the P4P rankings. Along with him, UFC debutant Michael ‘Venom’ Page has also made it into the rankings at #15 following his dominant win over Kevin Holland.

Sean O’Malley sat in the #8 position in the UFC P4P list. However, his performance over the weekend has moved him up to #6 in the UFC Rankings per John Morgan MMA on X, just below the man he wants to face next, Ilia Topuria.

O’Malley made the jump in the UFC Rankings over Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski. Oliveira is yet to return to the octagon from his hiatus and ‘Volk’ lost his last two fights via KO, hence has moved down the rankings.

A number of other fighters moved up and down in rankings this weekend too, including Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Dustin Poirier.

Dustin Poirier, Michael ‘Venom’ Page and Jack Della Maddalena make their way up in the UFC Rankings

Michael ‘Venom’ Page made an impressive UFC debut against Kevin Holland and has now secured a position in the UFC welterweight Rankings per John Morgan MMA on X. The Brit now sits at #13 in the list.

Another Welterweight who moved up in the rankings is Jack Della Maddalena. The Australian’s win over Gilbert Burns secured the #5 position for him in the rankings, a jump of 6 positions.

Even Colby Covington, who has not fought since his loss to Leon Edwards in December last year, has moved up by one position in the UFC Rankings. On the other hand, Dustin Poirier continues his impressive win streak as he secured a win against Benoit Saint-Denis. Per John Morgan MMA on X, ‘The Diamond’ has stayed at the #3 position in the lightweight division.

His opponent has moved up by one position despite his loss, he now sits at the #11 position in the UFC Rankings. The UFC 299 event disrupted a lot of the rankings in different weight divisions. Needless to say, that the card definitely lived up to the hype.