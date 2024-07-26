Mike Perry Dismisses Conor McGregor’s BKFC ‘Firing’ Comments as Attention-Seeking Move

It turns out, Mike Perry is definitely not fired from the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. He’s literally the biggest star they have, if one doesn’t consider the tweet deleting Irishman.

Last weekend, the former UFC fighter stepped into the boxing ring against Jake Paul and lost via KO. Following his loss, Conor McGregor tweeted out saying BKFC had decided to fire him and the Irishman acted as the messenger. As a partner in the company, he has certain rights and powers. But it turns out, ‘Platinum’ never left.

The main motive behind McGregor firing Perry was firstly, his loss to Paul, and secondly, the creation of his very own boxing organization.

However, in a recent episode of BS w/ Jake Paul on YouTube, ‘Platinum’ revealed the truth behind the tweets,

“He does that, he tweets and he gets people to attach to something….And he said something that got people to tune into it…But let’s be honest, everybody wants to see me fight Bare Knuckle again.”

That is definitely true. Despite his loss, the former UFC fighter remains the face of the BKFC, and firing him would be a huge loss for the organization.

‘Platinum’ won’t be returning anytime soon though as he is currently recovering from his last fight.

But he has no hard feelings about the loss. Perry even ended up filming an entire podcast with ‘The Problem Child’ and gave him a gift.

Perry gifts his Jake Paul chain to ‘The Problem Child’ himself

Ahead of their boxing fight, Perry got a chain made of a battered and bruised Jake Paul as the pendant of the chain.

Well, things did not end up going to plan as Perry was the one who looked more like the pendant after the fight. In an unprecedented twist to things, ‘Platinum’ decided to gift the victor with said chain.

“There was a picture of your face and one of my punches landing. It was pretty close to looking like the chain that I got you. But I got you a gift, and I think you earned it.”

Mike Perry gave Jake Paul the chain pic.twitter.com/j4tTnRwlOW — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 25, 2024

Paul couldn’t believe what he was seeing. He praised the jeweler for getting the intricate details on the chain right and thanked Perry for the gift.

Despite all their beef before the fight, the pair have squashed it and are now back to being good friends.