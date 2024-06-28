mobile app bar

Mike Perry Set to Earn Triple His UFC Earnings in Jake Paul Fight: BKFC Boss Confirms

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Mike Perry Set to Earn Triple His UFC Earnings in Jake Paul Fight: BKFC Boss Confirms

Mike Perry, Jake Paul
Credit: Imago

Calling Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry the Conor McGregor of BKFC wouldn’t be an overstatement. In fact, the former UFC star has single-handedly increased the fan following for bare-knuckle boxing. Now with him taking on Jake Paul on July 20th, the Michigan native will have his biggest paycheck, triple of what he has earned in the UFC, from just one fight!

Making an appearance in the Show Me The Money podcast alongside UFC sensation, Renato Moicano, the BKFC President David Feldman made a stark revelation. Mentioning how much Perry is bagging for getting into the ring with Jake Paul, he said,

He is making more money than he has made , I’m not throwing UFC under the bus but triple the money he has made in his whole UFC career in one fight and with us he had made very very good money.”

Mike Perry, 32, did not find the success he hoped he would in the UFC when he debuted in 2016 against Lim Hyun-gyu. Despite, making a name for himself with thrilling in-octagon encounters and a standout personality, Perry couldn’t use his full potential and ventured into bare-knuckle boxing. That’s where he made a fortune with violence as his tool. In fact, he had a meteoric rise in the young promotion and he is currently the middleweight champion, defeating prominent names like Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Perry is now taking on popular YouTube turned boxer, Jake Paul in Tampa, Florida as the latter’s scheduled opponent Mike Tyson pulled out due to an ulcer flare-up. However, while ardent fight fans expect the BKFC star to flatline Paul, British promoter, Eddie Hearn believes that it will be a long night for Perry.

Eddie Hearn backs Jake Paul against Mike Perry, citing that the BKFC star has no chance

After leaving the UFC in 2021, Perry debuted in bare-knuckle boxing in 2022. Since then, he has had some wars against some of the best in the sport. His first victim was Julian Lane whom he defeated via decision. Slowly yet steadily, Perry made it up the ladder all while showcasing his brutish fighting style. However, Hearn doesn’t think that he has a chance against Paul.

In his exclusive with Ariel Helwani in The MMA Hour, the British promoter claimed that Perry has got “absolutely no chance.” Despite not watching any of Perry’s fights, Hearn spoke his mind and insisted that Perry, who is a natural welterweight, is going up against a heavier and younger Jake Paul, which already puts the BKFC star at a disadvantage.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these