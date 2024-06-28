Mike Perry Set to Earn Triple His UFC Earnings in Jake Paul Fight: BKFC Boss Confirms

Calling Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry the Conor McGregor of BKFC wouldn’t be an overstatement. In fact, the former UFC star has single-handedly increased the fan following for bare-knuckle boxing. Now with him taking on Jake Paul on July 20th, the Michigan native will have his biggest paycheck, triple of what he has earned in the UFC, from just one fight!

Making an appearance in the Show Me The Money podcast alongside UFC sensation, Renato Moicano, the BKFC President David Feldman made a stark revelation. Mentioning how much Perry is bagging for getting into the ring with Jake Paul, he said,

“He is making more money than he has made , I’m not throwing UFC under the bus but triple the money he has made in his whole UFC career in one fight and with us he had made very very good money.”

Mike Perry, 32, did not find the success he hoped he would in the UFC when he debuted in 2016 against Lim Hyun-gyu. Despite, making a name for himself with thrilling in-octagon encounters and a standout personality, Perry couldn’t use his full potential and ventured into bare-knuckle boxing. That’s where he made a fortune with violence as his tool. In fact, he had a meteoric rise in the young promotion and he is currently the middleweight champion, defeating prominent names like Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Perry is now taking on popular YouTube turned boxer, Jake Paul in Tampa, Florida as the latter’s scheduled opponent Mike Tyson pulled out due to an ulcer flare-up. However, while ardent fight fans expect the BKFC star to flatline Paul, British promoter, Eddie Hearn believes that it will be a long night for Perry.

Eddie Hearn backs Jake Paul against Mike Perry, citing that the BKFC star has no chance

After leaving the UFC in 2021, Perry debuted in bare-knuckle boxing in 2022. Since then, he has had some wars against some of the best in the sport. His first victim was Julian Lane whom he defeated via decision. Slowly yet steadily, Perry made it up the ladder all while showcasing his brutish fighting style. However, Hearn doesn’t think that he has a chance against Paul.

In his exclusive with Ariel Helwani in The MMA Hour, the British promoter claimed that Perry has got “absolutely no chance.” Despite not watching any of Perry’s fights, Hearn spoke his mind and insisted that Perry, who is a natural welterweight, is going up against a heavier and younger Jake Paul, which already puts the BKFC star at a disadvantage.