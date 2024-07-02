Mike Perry Targets Alex Pereira to Prove His Mettle Post Jake Paul Fight: “He is Just Clocking Everybody”

Mike Perry’s iron chin against the human wrecking ball Alex Pereira! Now that’s a very interesting fight. Although they aren’t in the same weight class, or even in the same organization, ‘Platinum’ wants ‘Poatan’ next.

Perry is currently preparing to take on Jake Paul in his boxing debut, but following that fight, he wants to take on Mr. Stone Hands/Face himself.

Perry has been making waves in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship himself by reinventing himself and becoming the sport’s poster boy.

Meanwhile, the UFC’s light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira is soon rising up in ranks by becoming an unstoppable KO machine, brutally finishing off opponents and looking like The Terminator doing it.

So, it only makes sense that Perry would want to test himself out against arguably the deadliest striker in the UFC at the moment. He made the call out in a recent podcast with Sean O’Malley on YouTube,

“I’ve been thinking about when I beat up Jake, like that’s the call out for me, I wanna throw hands with Pereira. Because like who the f*ck else is there for me to throw hands with, he’s just clocking everybody left and right.”

All that said, it is highly unlikely that fight will happen, especially because of the weight difference. There is no way ‘Poatan’ will come down in weight to fight Perry when he is currently eyeing a move to the heavyweight division.

Although Pereira’s skills have definitely impressed Perry, the former UFC fighter does not think it’s enough to render him the P4P best in the organization.

Jon Jones > Pereira in P4P rankings, claims Perry

The P4P ranking debate is one that has been very widely talked about in the past few months. With Islam Makhachev showing no signs of slowing down, and getting better with each fight, many believe he deserves the top spot.

Then there’s the case of Pereira just bulldozing opponents on short notice. However, Dana White still believes that till Jones competes, he will remain the P4P champion.

Dana White PASSIONATELY defends Jon Jones’ top P4P status in the face of questions about an Alex Pereira move to heavyweight after #UFC303 “If you’re an educated adult who knows the fight business, you cannot deny.” pic.twitter.com/ycUNvbgE4P — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 30, 2024

Mike Perry actually agrees with the UFC President on this subject.

“It’s hard to beat Jon Jones in that category because he’s just proven himself. He literally is the UFC…..He fought 16 championship fights…He’s totally undefeated.”

Perry does not think Pereira has done enough to dethrone Jones from the top spot. ‘Bones’ has more championship fights and title defenses than most fighters have wins in the UFC.

Regardless, this is a never ending debate with no parties having any chance of changing their minds. P4P is fantasy league anyway and so fans should just leave it at that!