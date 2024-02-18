Miles Teller, Mark Zuckerberg, Imagine Dragons Star, and More: Celebrities That Attended Historic UFC 298

Several noteworthy celebrities to date have graced UFC events. But the biggest ones are often seen among UFC PPV crowds. The UFC 298 wasn’t an exception to this. UFC’s second PPV event of the year was attended by a plethora of distinguished guests as well. The fans are probably used to seeing UFC stars attending such events. But UFC 298 contained several celebrities from other fields as well.

The Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo fight pointed out to the fans that the noted Meta head honcho, Mark Zuckerberg, was in the house along with his wife, Priscilla Chan. Moreover, UFC fans with a knack of rock music were also delighted as the famous ‘Imagine Dragons’ vocalist, Dan Reynolds, also graced the coveted event.

Hollywood-loving UFC fans found their moment of excitement after the cameras caught a glimpse of the renowned ‘Whiplash’ actor, Miles Teller, among the Honda Center audiences. Likewise, WWE stars have previously graced UFC events.

The UFC 298 also bore another example of this, as the noted faces, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, attended the Volkanovski vs. Topuria headlining event as well.

As already mentioned, several current UFC fighters are often seen enjoying the PPV events. But UFC 298 contained quite a few noted veteran UFC faces as well. One of them also received a felicitation on the night.

Which MMA world celebrities attended the UFC 298?

The UFC 298 presented an auspicious moment as the noted UFC play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik, announced the MMA legend, Wanderlei Silva’s induction into the UFC Hall Of Fame. ‘The Axe Murderer’ was also present at the event to thank the UFC and all of his fanbase. The cameras also caught another noted MMA veteran, Dan Henderson, leaving his seat to congratulate Silva, while the former UFC champ, Chuck ‘The Iceman’ Lidell also appeared on the giant screen once.

Several other noted current UFC fighters were also present at the Honda Center in Anaheim to witness the thrill through their own eyes. Here’s a list:

Justin Gaethje

Sean O’Malley

Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler

Alexa Grasso

But lots of fans were taken aback when the noted Facebook CEO, ‘Zuck’ also cornered, the main eventer, Alexander Volkanovski, for his fight. All in all, it won’t be wrong to say that the Honda Center became a ‘Sky Full of Stars’ for the UFC 298 on February 17.