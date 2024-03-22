Dana White Highlights ‘Abundance of Opportunities’ for UFC Fighters Beyond Retirement, Contrasting With Boxing’s Limited Options

There is no doubt that in recent times, the UFC has overshadowed boxing in terms of viewership and PPV numbers by a good margin. On the flip side, for athletes, boxing offers a lucrative opportunity where they can earn more money with one fight than they would have made in their entire career, as shown by Francis Ngannou. However, contrary to this, on a recent podcast P4P with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, Dana White shared the opportunities that UFC fighters have beyond retirement, which boxing fails to provide.

Given the fact that Usman and Cejudo are in the twilight phase of their careers, the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ asked the UFC boss for advice, especially now that they have to support their families. White shared that they are fortunate to be part of the huge UFC ecosystem where they can engage in various activities, from podcasting to commentary, which boxing doesn’t offer. In his words,

“Where you are very fortunate is the business that we have built here. This isn’t like boxing where you know you grab as much money as you can then that’s it you are f***ng done. You’re never gonna make another dollar for the rest of your life. You (UFC) guys got a podcast, you guys can commentate, you guys can still be involved in this massive ecosystem that we have built.”

As per White, the UFC fighters have abundant opportunities beyond their fighting careers, allowing them to live the rest of their lives within the sports industry. He also reminded about the growing global investment in the sport and the establishment of numerous Performance Institutes, which provide endless opportunities for the fighters to earn within the company.

Which Fighters Are Still Earning Big from Dana White’s UFC?

Two of the biggest names currently are Daniel Cormier and Michael Bisping. The former UFC champions were absolute beasts when it came to their UFC careers. DC has outclassed the likes of Stipe Miocic, Anderson Silva, and more, while Bisping made history as the first UK UFC titleholder. However, soon after retirement, both transitioned to commentators and currently serve as the sport’s soundtrack.

In addition to these legends, Paul Felder serves as an analyst for ESPN and UFC commentator, Chael Sonnen hosts a show with ESPN, and Dan “Hangman” Hooker works with Sky. And there are numerous fighters who work in various roles within the industry. In contrast, boxing champions like Floyd Mayweather who choose to fight for money over other ventures.