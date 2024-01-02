Jake Paul Sends Contracts to Potential Opponents Amid Tommy Fury and Neeraj Goyat Fight Speculation

Following his recent bout against Andre August, Jake Paul is actively searching for his next opponent. And now, “The Problem Child” amidst Neeraj Goyat and Tommy Fury fight speculation, has announced sent contracts to two potential opponents, waiting to see who will sign it first for the scheduled fight on March 2nd in Puerto Rico.

Speaking of his potential opponent, one of them seems to be the Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat. Goyat has thrown a fight challenge with his Instagram post after which, guessing from Paul’s comment he has seemingly shown interest to fight the Indian boxer. The younger Paul brother recently gave an update about his next boxing match on X.

“My team sent out two contracts today. Let’s see which of the two potential opponents accepts first. Saturday March 2nd. Puerto Rico. Live on DAZN.”

The three-time WBC Asian Welterweight Champion from India caught Paul’s attention with his callout. Paul shared Goyat’s reel on his Instagram story and made a request to, ‘Most Valuable Promotions,’ to make the fight happen. So there are many reasons to believe that Goyat is one of the potential opponents.

Meanwhile, a week ago, Paul posted about an offer made to Fury, claiming it’s the biggest guarantee on a big stage. Despite Paul’s offer, Fury remained silent, prompting the American boxer to believe Fury is fearful. Speculation continues as the previous fight pulled decent numbers. And with the heated rivalry between the two, Fury could still be the second opponent.

In a recent post about sending the two contracts, PFL fighter Derek Brunson teased a potential fight with his reply, including a signing emoji. With several names in speculation, no opponent is confirmed as of now. In the coming days or weeks, we might see the announcement of Paul’s next fight.

Jake Paul wants to fight Jorge Masvidal in future

While his next match is still unconfirmed, on X, after Jorge Masvidal teased a comeback from retirement, Paul wasted no time in expressing his intention to fight Masvidal in the future. However, the post has now been deleted. For those who didn’t saw the tweet, Happy Punch shared his deleted where he stated;

“Yeah yeah. Going to box Nate Diaz. Whatever. Come see me when Dana gives you permission.”

Paul has faced criticism for selecting fighters who are retired or past their prime. But these matchups have proven to be far from easy. And it consistently draws decent numbers and makes both fans and promoters happy with a good fight. While a potential bout between Masvidal and Paul appears to be in the distant future. Now it will be interesting to see who will Paul face next.