“F*cking Character”: Sean O’Malley Once Revealed Andrew Tate’s Random Three Word Message ‘Out of Nowhere’

Did you know that Sean O’Malley is a big fan of Andrew Tate? The Romanian business magnate, who was nowhere on the internet, shot up to fame after the pandemic. Tate gained popularity and had a cult following for his supposed misogynistic views and has ever since remained in the imagination of netizens despite the sexual assault charges and the subsequent ban from almost all social media.

Influencers, celebrities, and athletes couldn’t fail to notice Tate’s massive internet presence, and the UFC bantamweight champion was no exception.

The American fighter admitted to bingeing the self-proclaimed ‘G’s’ podcasts. Even though ‘Suga’ couldn’t take away all of his points to some extent, the bantamweight considers Tate a “smart guy” who actually listens before he destroys anyone verbally.

The incident goes back to when O’Malley was preparing to take on former champion, Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan. In one of the YouTube videos, the Montana native revealed that Tate slid through his DMs with a short message.

“Bro, Andrew Tate, he hit me up this morning and said let’s do it. That’s all he said. He’s a f**king character. Just out of nowhere, blew up, funny motherf**ker.”

Despite weighing considerably heavier than the 135-lb champion, the Romanian businessman at that point seemed to recognize the potential of Sean and was possibly calling him for a fight that would’ve set the internet on fire if it became a reality.

Regardless of that, the bout never materialized and O’Malley had a controversial win against Yan at UFC 280 in 2022 before he knocked out the then-champion, Aljamain Sterling.

Furthermore, the bantamweight champion also revealed another instance when Tate approached him with a request, offering a spanking new Lambo in return for the favor.

Blast to the past: Tate reached out to Sean to restore his IG account

O’Malley might not be your average combat sports athlete. The American is a consummate professional inside the cage and an absolute animal outside it with a lot of connections with prominent A-listers and celebrities. As it turns out, Meta platforms CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is one such contact of O’Malley’s.

Recognizing the close connection, Tate who was banned from the Meta subsidiary (Instagram), reached out to the UFC fighter, asking him to help him retrieve his account.

In exchange for this favor, the Romanian businessman offered the UFC bantamweight champion a spanking new $700k worth Lamborghini of his choice be it the manufacturer’s first SUV, Urus, or its new stay, the plug-in hybrid revolution, Revuelto.