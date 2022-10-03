“It’s All Her Good Work She Did With the Clinton Foundation”: Joe Rogan Makes Startling Speculation About Over $100M Net Worth of Nancy Pelosi

Joe Rogan raises question marks over the $100M net worth of U.S. Democratic party member Nancy Pelosi.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has arguably the world’s most famous podcast. Rogan hosts a variety of guests in his podcasts to talk about topics other than just MMA.

During one such episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan was speculating about the net worth of Nancy Pelosi, the U.S. Democratic party member and the 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

Interestingly, unlike most politicians in the country, Nancy Pelosi amasses a net worth of $100 million. While talking about how the Speaker of the House has an annual salary of just $220K, and Pelosi on the other hand has a net worth of $100 million, Rogan said:

“It’s all her good work she did with the Clinton Foundation. 200 grand, she’s worth a $100 million! What in the holy fu*k is that?”

Watch Rogan talk about Nancy Pelosi’s net worth below:

Joe Rogan wants to know how Nancy Pelosi is worth over $100 million on a government salary. Who else wants to know how she did it? pic.twitter.com/s3SRrGEpI5 — Travis ™️ (@Travis_Flint_) October 2, 2022

Also read: “Shut Your Dirty Mouth”: Joe Rogan, Who Slammed Conor McGregor for Doubting the Legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Once Went Too Far Defending the Russian

Joe Rogan gives insight into Grizzly bears

As mentioned earlier, Joe Rogan discusses a variety of topics on his podcast. Being an expert in various aspects of life himself, Rogan once provided insight into the Grizzly bears.

During an episode of his podcast, Joe Rogan talked about what one should do if one comes across Grizzly bears. It is worth noting that Grizzly bears are one of the most dangerous predators on the planet.

While suggesting that a female grizzly bear is more likely to cause harm, Rogan said,

“Most time a Grizzly’s kill people. They’re not killing someone because they want to eat them. They’re killing someone because you startled them. And they’re with their female, the females with their cubs..Well if it’s a female Grizzly, you are literally better off letting her f*** you up. Just curl up in a ball. You’re supposed to put your hand behind your neck, lay in a fetal position, and don’t let her get access to your organs, because she wants to chew your organs apart.”

Also read: WATCH: Joe Rogan in Awe of ‘Legit Fighter’ Michael Jai White’s MMA Skills