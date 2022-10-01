WATCH: Joe Rogan in Awe of ‘Legit Fighter’ Michael Jai White’s MMA Skills

The debacle of crossover in combat sports pertains more towards boxing because as Joe Rogan stated, martial arts is real fighting!

The subject of a crossover bout in combat sports has been on the forefront for the better part of a decade now. The fact remains though that when it comes down to its foundations, a martial artist, will remain an expert in one or two facts, but not a novice in all aspects of the sport.

This is the reason, that there are just a couple of boxers, who have made the transition into martial arts. Whereas, in comparison, you will see a myriad of martial artists making the transition into boxing and Muay Thai.

You can also witness the gulf in the expertise possessed by a martial artist in comparison to a boxer. Just ask James Toney and Floyd Mayweather. Although, Toney at the very least, had the courage to grace the octagon once. Unlike a certain 45-year-old.

Joe Rogan, who has been a vocal advocate for martial arts, provides an insight into what a real fighter looks like, and how you can separate them from the rest.

Joe Rogan has expressed his opinion on more than one occasion, with regards to the paramount importance martial arts could play in a person’s life, and a martial artist is the most dangerous individual on the planet.

On an episode of the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’, Rogan shared an accurate observation on some of the greatest endorsers of the sport. Such as Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris, and Michael Jai White.

Joe stated-

“You look in Bruce Lee’s eyes, you look in Chuck Norris’ eyes. Those are people that really know how to f*** people up. You can see it in their eyes. Michael Jai White had a bunch of fights. Yea he had a unch of Kyokoshin fights. Michael Jai White is legit! Michael Jai White has perfect technique. Perfect!”

The eye test has forever been a telling indication of a person. As the famous saying goes: ‘The eyes never lie’. Some people are molded into daring and petrifying individuals, while others are born with these attributes. In essence, a martial artist is the most real fighter out there.

