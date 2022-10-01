“Shut Your Dirty Mouth”: Joe Rogan, Who Slammed Conor McGregor for Doubting the Legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Once Went Too Far Defending the Russian

Joe Rogan has condemned and criticized Conor McGregor for the remarks made by the Irishman towards bitter rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov!

The greatest rivalry in martial arts history is without a doubt, the fierce feud between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor!

The pair collided in October of 2018, wherein the Russian picked up the victory, following a rude battering of the former two-weight world champion. McGregor suffered a disastrous defeat, that saw the ‘Notorious’ one not compete in the octagon, for more than a year.

Khabib, had a dominant fight from start to finish, with just a close third round. The remainder of the fight was pretty one-sided. One might argue, McGregor used the platform merely to promote his newly launched Whiskey, ‘Proper12’. Nevertheless, a triumphant night for the Russian.

Since then though, Conor has done practically everything possible to refute the claims he lost to the better man and has since actively campaigned for a rematch with the now undefeated lightweight.

Joe Rogan has questioned Conor McGregor’s declaration, with regards to the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov, claiming it to ‘toast’.

It’s no secret that the hatred between the pair remains to this day, and is rekindled from time to time. The former two-weight world champion has revolutionized martial arts and propelled the sport to the mainstream. In his own right, Conor McGregor is an all-time great.

However, when it comes, strictly to a fighting standpoint, it’s hard to argue, there has been, or there ever will be someone better than Khabib Nurmagomedov. His stellar resume is an attestation to that. 29-0. Undefeated and Undisputed at the time of his retirement.

Joe Rogan has been quick to defend the former ‘pound for pound’ king, claiming that he is a big fan of the champion’s resume. He’s also been an advocate for his physique, downplaying any notions claiming he isn’t, by Bryan Callen.

Joe commented-

“Khabib’s jacked man..Dude, what are you talking about, he’s jacked..he looks like a really strong grappler..Like shut your mouth..shut your dirty lie spilling mouth.”

In response to McGregor’s statements, Joe responded.

Rogan stated-

“You can’t say Khabib’s not great… That’s crazy talk.”

Like it or not, the “Eagle’s” hat is in the mix, for the debate surrounding the greatest of all time.

