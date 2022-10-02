Mark Zuckerberg, Who Admitted His Love for MMA to Joe Rogan, Responds to a UFC Star After His Dominant Win at UFC Vegas 61

Mark Zuckerberg responds to UFC fighter on Instagram following his dominant win over Viacheslav Borshchev.

Mike Davis returned to the octagon after nearly 20 months for the first time this weekend to take on Viacheslav Borshchev. In the fight, while Davis was having a bit of trouble in his stand-up game against Borshchev, he was able to assert his dominance on the ground.

Mike Davis proved to be far better than Viacheslav Borshchev on the ground and managed to walk away with a unanimous decision victory. Following his victory, Davis sent out an Instagram DM to Mark Zuckerberg, who was in attendance at the UFC Fight Night.

It is worth noting that Mark Zuckerberg is an avid MMA fan as revealed by himself during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. Mike Davis took to Twitter to reveal his conversation with Zuckerberg and even suggested that he got a follow from the CEO of Meta. He said,

“Dope and he followed me”

dope 🙌🏽

and he followed me 🤙🏽🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/jxF19Yb8KX — Beast Boy (@MikeDavisMMA) October 2, 2022

Why was Mike Davis inactive over the past 20 months?

As mentioned earlier, Mike Davis was on a hiatus of almost 20 months. While Davis wasn’t suffering from any sort of injury, he needed to take some time off to get into a better mental space.

He had just three fights in three and a half years only because he didn’t feel like he belonged amongst the best. Mike Davis has worked on his mental approach to fighting and looks to be in a much better space.

That said, he marked his return with a victory against Viacheslav Borshchev last night and will look to stay active inside the octagon moving forward.

