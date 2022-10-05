“Rip Dana First Minute”: Fans Have a Field Day Speculating Dana White vs. Joe Rogan After the UFC Boss Revealed His Ripped Physique

Fans are speculating a potential Dana White vs. Joe Rogan matchup as the UFC boss shows off insane shredded body.

Dana White recently took the internet by storm after revealing his ripped physique at the age of 53. As one would assume, fans across social media were quick to respond to the same with some even suggesting White should lace up the gloves himself given his shredded body.

In one such post on Facebook, fans were speculating a potential matchup between Dana White and Joe Rogan.

Take a look at some of the best comments below:

Looking at the reactions. it’s safe to say Dana White is not being backed by many for this fantasy matchup. It is worth noting that the reason for the same lies in the fact that Rogan is a trained martial artist while White has no experience of combat sports.

Joe Rogan did Taekwondo during his younger days. Moreover, he also has a Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Has Joe Rogan fought professionally?

However, he has never fought professionally as a mixed martial artist.

Joe Rogan also tried his hands in Kickboxing as a amateur. However, he had to retire from amateur competition at the age of 21 because of health issues like constant headaches and feared sustaining injuries. Since then, he has managed to create a completely different career path for himself. His work as a UFC commentator needs no introduction and other than this he has dived into various different endeavors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

Joe Rogan’s JRE podcast is arguably the biggest podcast in the world as of now. Moreover, he has also hosted shows like Fear Factor in the past.

