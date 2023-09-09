Months Before the Mark Zuckerberg Fight Talk, Elon Musk Revealed His ‘Secret’ MMA Skill’

In the last couple of months, the billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have taken the MMA community by storm with their recent feud. The Meta CEO Zuckerberg has trained in MMA and has also taken part in a few MMA tournaments. On the other hand, the Space X head doesn’t have any previous experience or background in MMA. Nevertheless, despite his limited experience, Musk once disclosed a secret move.

The feud began when Musk responded to a fan Tweet about how he should fight Zuckerberg. Musk replied to the tweet showing his eagerness for a cage fight, but only if Zuckerberg was also open to it.

Zuckerberg breathed life into the rivalry when he took a screenshot of the Tweet and then posted it on his social media handle claiming to be ready for the bout. However, according to Musk, he has a ‘killer’ move to defeat Zuckerberg.

Elon Musk revealed ‘killer move’ before Mark Zuckerberg fight announcement

The Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, sat down with the Nelk Boys for a podcast on the ‘FullSend’ channel back in 2022. During their conversation, Musk spilled the beans about the killer move he can use in an MMA fight named ‘The Walrus’, while also describing why there are weight classes in MMA. Musk said:

“If you got a big weight advantage that can overcome a lot of technique. I have a move called ‘The Walrus’. Which I used on a friend of mine who’s actually like she’s very, very agile and whatnot. But I was like let me explain to you why there are weight classes in MMA. Where I just lie on you and you can’t get away.“

Musk revealed how he used to sit on his opponent to render him useless during an MMA fight. By the looks of it, Musk is not only invested in fighting Zuckerberg, but he is also quite interested in MMA and fighting. Evidently, before pursuing a fight with the Meta CEO, Musk had challenged another prominent personality.

When Musk challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin

Back when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, Space X head Elon Musk proposed a very interesting solution for the whole situation. Musk fearlessly challenged the Russian President Vladimir Putin who has worked in the KGB before, with Ukraine at stake. Musk wrote about this on Twitter:

“I hereby challenge Владимир Путин to single combat Stakes are Україна.“

I hereby challenge

Владимир Путин

to single combat

Stakes are Україна

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022

Furthermore, in the comments, he revealed that he is absolutely serious about his challenge and will take on Putin if he accepts. Although the Kremlin head has not responded to his challenge as of yet and as per a report from Reuters, the challenge was met by mockery in Russia. Perhaps the Russians believe that Musk isn’t aware of the KGB background of President Putin and how well-versed Putin is in combat skills.

The Tesla head has picked up a habit of challenging noteworthy personalities. Although the Russian President did not respond to the challenge, Zuckerberg did. However, It remains to be seen whether the fight will actually happen or not. Whatever the outcome will be, it will likely go down as one of the most watched fights in history, if it ever happens.