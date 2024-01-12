“Motherf*cker Hits So Hard”: Joe Rogan Reveals 27-Year-Old UFC Star With Punching Power Greater Than Francis Ngannou

Over the last two decades in the UFC, there have been a few lethal knockout artists that have left fans stunned. Francis Ngannou, Anthony Johnson, and Derrick Lewis, to name a few, are fighters who have constantly shocked the MMA community with the sheer power they possess in their hands. However, in a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, Rogan and UFC fighter Sean Brady revealed a lesser known fighter with punching power greater than Francis Ngannou.

Rogan recently sat down with rising UFC welterweight prospect Sean Brady. During the interview, Brady and Rogan shared their thoughts on UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer. The 56-year-old went on to say,

“That motherf**ker hits so hard. We should tell everybody that he broke Francis Ngannou’s record on that punch machine… they did not want to register it and I don’t understand why?”

In response to Rogan’s question, Brady explained why the punch was not recorded. He went on to explain that the individual who was keeping track of the data did not want to enter it in, as he was in disbelief. To which Rogan replied, saying,

“Aah so the guy did not want to believe it.”

Punching power test being mentioned here is something Francis Ngannou had taken early on in his career. During this test, Ngannou was made to punch a bag and the power of his punch was measured. After the test was concluded, Dana White, in a press conference, stated that Ngannou’s punching power was equal to 96 horsepower. White went on to add that it was the equivalent of being hit by a Ford Escort going as fast as it can. Ngannou will be hoping that the punching power comes to his aid when he takes on Anthony Joshua later this year.

Francis Ngannou to secure his first professional boxing win against Anthony Joshua?

‘The Predator’ shocked the world with his performance against Tyson Fury. Even though he lost on the cards, many believe that he was robbed. Thanks to his performance, fans have been wanting to see him back in the boxing ring. ‘The Predator’ will take on Anthony Joshua on March 9th. Ngannou is extremely lethal with his hands and even scored a knockdown in his fight against Fury.

However, unlike Fury, Joshua’s ability to take a clean shot to the chin is a lot worse. Fighters who arguably are not as powerful as Ngannou have wobbled him multiple times in his career. Joshua will have to be extremely on point with his defense when he takes on ‘The Predator’. Even a momentary lapse in concentration can end up in him hitting the canvas and handing Ngannou his first win in professional boxing.