The UFC is the world leader in MMA. The promotion led by Dana White has over 600 fighters on its roster. However, there are only 11 champions in the promotion, eight in the men’s division and three in the women’s division. Being a champion in the UFC is extremely hard and is a feat achieved by a select few. Out of those that have become a champion, a further few have defended the belt at least once. Winning a UFC belt is hard to begin with, but defending it is even harder. Here, we take a look at some of the records associated with title defenses in the UFC.

Who has the most title defenses in UFC history?

Jon Jones has the most title defenses in UFC history. ‘Bones’ has 11 title defenses to his name at light heavyweight. He won the belt after defeating Shogun Rua at UFC 128.

‘Bones’ first title defense was against Quinton Jackson. The last time he defended the light heavyweight belt was against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. He has since vacated the 205-pound belt. He is currently the UFC heavyweight champion and has yet to defend it.

Who has the most title fight wins in UFC history?

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has the most title fight wins in UFC history with 15 to his name. He is followed by Georges St-Pierre who has 13, followed by Demetrious Johnson who has 12. Anderson Silva and Amanda Nunes round out the top five with 11 wins apiece.

Most consecutive title defenses

Demetrious Johnson has the most number of consecutive title defenses to his name with 11. He won the belt against Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152 in 2012.

He then went on to defend the belt 11 times before losing to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 in August 2018. Anderson Silva comes in at number two with 10 consecutive title defenses to his name.

Most title defenses in each weight class

Heavyweight- Stipe Miočić (4)

Light heavyweight- Jon Jones (11)

Middleweight- Anderson Silva (10)

Welterweight- Georges St-Pierre (9)

Lightweight- B. J. Penn, Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, Khabib Nurmagomedov (3)

Featherweight- Jose Aldo (7)

Bantamweight- Aljamain Sterling, Dominick Cruz, T.J. Dillashaw (3)

Flyweight- Demetrious Johnson (11)

Other FAQs

Who has the most knockouts in the UFC?

The UFC heavyweight fighter Derrick Lewis has the most knockout wins in UFC history with 14 to his name.

Who has the most fights in the UFC?

Veteran MMA fighter Jim Miller has the most fights in UFC history, with 43 fights to his name so far.

Who has the most losses in UFC history?

Jeremy Stephens has the most losses in UFC history with 18 losses to his name.

Who has the most wins in the UFC?

Jim Miller has the most wins in UFC with 26 to his name.